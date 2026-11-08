Security guard held hostage, factory looted in Bahadurgarh

Four armed miscreants allegedly held a security guard hostage for nearly eight hours and looted copper, batteries and other valuables worth ₹5 lakh from a factory in Bahadurgarh city of Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday. The duo then informed the police and the management of Akash International, owned by Delhi-based businessman Akash, where the incident happened. (Hindustan Times/Representational)

The accused entered the premises in Surya Nagar area during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. They allegedly assaulted the guard, threatened him with a gun, and locked him in a room with his hands and feet tied, before ransacking the factory for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

The guard, identified as Ramesh Kumar, was found inside the room calling for help by his colleague Baleshwar at around 8am.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Labourers overpower three men during theft at defunct factory

The duo then informed the police and the management of Akash International, owned by Delhi-based businessman Akash, where the incident happened.

The unit was preparing to start manufacturing large plastic coolers and was yet to commence operations with inauguration scheduled this month.

The guard told the police that he was on the night shift and during a routine round, he spotted three to four masked men inside the compound and came under attack.

He said the accused decamped with a transformer’s copper coil, two inverter batteries, 15 to 20 feet of copper cable, a thread machine and other valuables estimated to be worth approximately ₹5 lakh.

A case was registered at Sector-6 police station, police said.