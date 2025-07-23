Showers throw life out of gear in Rajouri, Poonch

Heavy overnight rains caused flood-like situation in two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch on Tuesday, prompting authorities to shut educational institutions. People were urged to stay away from waterbodies and avoid unnecessary travel on hilly roads. The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall till July 25 across Jammu division. Vehicles pass by the shooting stones blocking the road near Kheri on Jammu-Srinagar National highway in Udhampur on Tuesday. (ANI)

In Rajouri district, Darhali and Saktoh rivers witnessed a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall. As a precautionary measure, the Rajouri district administration ordered closure of all government and private schools across the district for Tuesday. The situation was similar in Poonch district . Howeve, no casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar took stock of the situation in a meeting. He reviewed the repair and restoration works initiated by the district administrations. Kumar also directed the deputy commissioners to establish 24x7 control rooms for immediate response and assistance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a flash flood guidance bulletin, warning of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in several districts, including Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla and Anantnag, over the next 24 hours.

The District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) have been urged to take necessary precautions and measures to ensure public safety and mitigate risks.

The MeT department has issued a weather alert for July 22 to 25, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated to scattered places in the Jammu division.

4 Amarnath pilgrims injured

Meanwhile, four Amarnath pilgrims received minor injuries when a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident during a downward convoy in Ramban district. The bus they were travelling in hit the parapet wall due to brake failure at T-2 Tunnel in Seri, a police officer said. “The injured were shifted to Ramban hospital. After some time, they resumed their downward journey to Jammu,” he added.