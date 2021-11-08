Sidhu questions Punjab govt delay in challenging blanket bail to Saini

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday questioned the Charanjit Singh Channi government’s failure to file a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, challenging the blanket bail granted to former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini by the Punjab and Haryana high court on September 10.

Referring to the Behbal Kalan police firing case of 2015 in which two Sikh protesters were killed when they were sitting on dharna seeking action in the sacrilege cases, Sidhu said in Chandigarh, “It has been seven years since, and justice is still awaited.” He referred to Saini as the prime accused in the case and said that with a blanket bail to him, the sacrilege case can’t move forward.

Addressing the media after the proceedings of the first day of the two-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha were adjourned to resume on Thursday, Sidhu hit out at the incumbents of the posts of the director general of police (DGP) and advocate general for inaction. The special session has also been called to discuss and decide on the cancellation of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with privately owned thermal plants in the state set up when the SAD-BJP government was in power. On Sunday, the cabinet announced the extension of the session by a day.

HC gave six months to complete Kotkapura probe

“I’m speaking today because it’s been six months since the high court asked the state to complete investigation into the Kotkapura firing incident of 2015. On April 9, the court had given six months’ time. So far nothing has happened in the matter,” Sidhu said.

In Kotkapura also, police fired on the protesters leading to injuries to a number of people, when they were seeking action in the sacrilege cases.

Wants report on drug case to be made public

Sidhu asked the government to make public the drug case report, which is kept sealed with the high court, in the November 11 sitting of the assembly. “No one stops the government from disclosing facts of the investigations,” he said.

Sidhu raised similar issues over micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday, a day after advocate general APS Deol, in a statement, accused him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and the AG’s office.

APS Deol’s appointment remains sticking point

The standoff continues between Sidhu and Channi, who took over as chief minister in September 2021 following the resignation of Capt Amarinder Singh, over Deol’s appointment. As a lawyer, Deol represented Saini, who headed the state police at the time of the sacrilege incidents and police firing on protesters seven years ago. Sidhu is opposed to Deol’s appointment for this reason and has been pressing for his removal. He had resigned from his post on September 28 and later indicated the AG’s appointment was one of the reasons he quit.

While withdrawing his resignation as Punjab Congress president last week, Sidhu put Deol’s removal as a precondition for resuming his duties.

Role of 40 Congress MLAs questioned

“Those who sought the removal of Capt Amarinder Singh from the post of chief minister for inaction in the drugs and sacrilege cases are sitting silent now,” Sidhu said, hitting out at a section of ministers in the Charanjit Singh Channi government.

He also questioned the role of 40 Congress MLAs after the present dispensation took over, “as they raised a voice seeking Amarinder’s removal and threatened to break into Saini’s house. Why are they not speaking when the present dispensation is not acting, now?”