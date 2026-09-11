Snatchers target wheelchair-bound man in Zirakpur

Two motorcycle-borne youths snatched a purse from a differently abled man while he was on wheelchair in Palam Enclave, Zirakpur, on Thursday morning, taking ₹5,000, a mobile phone, credit card and his disability certificate. Assistant superintendent of police Gazalpreet Kaur said the police had formed multiple teams to arrest the suspects and had identified them. (HT File)

The victim, Surinder Pal, said he was walking to an institute for a job interview around 10am when the two men riding a motorcycle approached him from behind. They snatched the purse from his hand, near his house and fled.

Pal approached the police and sought action against the accused and recovery of his belongings. He also alleged that he had not received a satisfactory response from the police so far.

Assistant superintendent of police Gazalpreet Kaur said the police had formed multiple teams to arrest the suspects and had identified them.

“We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused and have identified them. They will be arrested soon,” she said.

Man attacked, robbed of gold chain in Dhakoli

Four unidentified men attacked a private company employee and robbed him of a gold chain and ₹5,000 near the Dhakoli flyover on September 7.

Munish Bindra, a resident of Mamta Enclave, Dhakoli, said that while he was waiting for an auto-ricshaw around 4.30am to go to work, four men on a Splendor motorcycle approached him carrying a stick.

Bindra tried to run but the men chased him, grabbed him by the neck and snatched his gold chain, weighed around one-and-a-half tolas. Another accused struck him on the head with a sharp weapon, injuring his forehead and eye. A third man hit his right leg with a stick, while the fourth took ₹5,000 from his trouser pocket.

The men fled on their motorcycle after threatening Bindra with death if he raised an alarm. He later received treatment at the community health centre in Dhakoli .

The police registered an FIR under Sections 304(2) (snatching), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2), 351(2) (criminal Intimidation) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Two separate snatching cases were reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday, with police registering FIRs against unidentified motorcycle-borne suspects.

In the first case, three men allegedly snatched ₹20,000 cash from a 32-year-old man near the Sector 27/28 dividing road around 2.45 am. When he raised an alarm, the motorcycle carrying the suspects reportedly fell, following which all three fled, leaving motorcycle number CH-01 AZ-6428 behind.

In the second incident, two men riding a Pulsar allegedly snatched a woman’s gold chain near One Play Way School, Sector 40, around 12.10 pm. Cases have been registered at police stations 26 and 39 under the relevant BNS sections, and investigations are underway.