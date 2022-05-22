Special drive launched: 2 liquor smuggling bids foiled in Punjab
A special operations group of the excise department and Punjab Police foiled two attempts to smuggle liquor into Punjab from Chandigarh over the last two days, officials said on Saturday.
A spokesperson said that a special drive had been initiated to crackdown on smuggling of liquor into the state under the leadership of Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam and Fatehgarh Sahib senior superintendent of police Dr Ravjot Grewal.
In the first case, Sukhdev Singh of Koom Kalan village, was arrested with 115 liquor cases, comprising 1,380 bottles, meant for sale only in Chandigarh near Khamanon. The accused said he had smuggled illegal liquor into Punjab several times and supplied it to bootleggers in Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana.
In the second case, two men – Deepak and Sunil Singh – were arrested with 101 cases, comprising 1,212 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) of three different brands of liquor near the Sanghol–Khamano area of Fatehgarh sahib. The liquor was from different bottling plants of Chandigarh.
Roojam said, “The excise department has been following a zero-tolerance policy pertaining to liquor smuggling or other activities causing a loss to the state exchequer. We are probing the entire chain of forward and backward linkages to trace the main suppliers and recipients. If any liquor contractor is found involved in the racket, strict action will be initiated against him.”
-
Two youngsters drowned in Beas river near Abdullapur village on Saturday. The victims were identified as Vir Singh, 21 and Shiv Singh, 19. “They had gone to take a dip in the river with their friends,” said their families. HTC Kisan Federation holds state convention Ludhiana The All-India Kisan Federation held a state-level convention at Punjabi Bhawan here on Saturday. Delegates from Patiala, Mohali, Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chandigarh and Ludhiana attended the convention.
-
With 25 new cases, Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid count touches 145
The tricity recorded 25 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Chandigarh's cases dipped from 18 to 10 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali cases dropped from 11 to 6. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise with seven cases coming to fore. The day before, it had nine cases. The active case count in tricity is now 145. This includes 67 positive patients in Chandigarh, 49 in Mohali and 29 in Panchkula.
-
CGC Landran suicide: Autopsy conducted, police investigating other angles as well
The post-mortem of the 19-year-old Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, student who ended his life after hanging himself from a fan in his room on Thursday was conducted at civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali on Saturday. Investigating officer Balwinder Singh said, “No suicide note was found from the room, but police is looking at all angles.” A case under Excise Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station.
-
Chandigarh | Tomato rates double in a week, other vegetables get cheaper
While at the beginning of April, tomatoes cost ₹30/kg and remained consistent till about May 14, the rates have now shot up to ₹50/kg. Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi, Satbir Singh added that if the heat subsides, there is hope of the produce improving and rates coming down. Meanwhile, the dry weather conditions have proved beneficial to other vegetables and brought down the rates. The price of green chilli, which had remained volatile earlier, has also come down.
-
Show-cause notices issued to 55 private schools in Patiala
The district administration issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools in Patiala for allegedly violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools. “The schools were also inspected by the district education officer, after which show-cause notices were issued to 55 schools for violating the state government's fee regulations.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics