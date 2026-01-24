Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for second day, over 3-ft snow in Gulmarg

Srinagar/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under the impact of Friday’s snowstorm as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44) remained shut for the second consecutive day on Saturday, leaving scores of vehicles stranded, while the ski resort of Gulmarg was buried under more than 3 feet of snow. Trucks stranded along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Anantnag as NH 44 remained closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather link between Kashmir and the rest of the country, was closed on Friday due to heavy snow and rain. The authorities confirmed that slippery road conditions at Banihal, Ramsoo, and Navyug Tunnel have made vehicular movement impossible.

The historic Mughal Road, Sinthan Top, and SSG Road also remained closed due to heavy snow accumulation.

Flight operations at Srinagar airport were hit for the second day, with IndiGo and other carriers announcing multiple cancellations.

Train services between Banihal and Srinagar were partially suspended with limited runs possible as tracks remained snowbound.

In Jammu division, districts like Ramban and Doda faced the brunt of the snowfall.

Power and water supplies were disrupted in Batote, Banihal, and Gool. The local administration drew flak for being caught unprepared, with insufficient snow-clearing machinery on the ground.

In the Bhalesa area of Doda, where nearly 3 feet of snow was recorded in the higher reaches, the sub divisional magistrate advised residents to stay indoors as temperatures plummeted below zero.

Amid the whiteout, the J&K Police carried out several rescue missions, including safely evacuating stranded tourists on the way to Gulmarg. While tourists in the resort enjoyed the scenic views, the administration struggled to keep access roads clear.

In a separate incident on Saturday morning, a fire broke out at a guest house in the Dalgate area of Srinagar. While firefighting operations eventually brought the blaze under control, a civilian was injured in the incident.

The meteorological (MeT) department has forecast dry weather for the next few days, which is expected to aid restoration efforts. A sunny Saturday afternoon has already allowed teams from the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Jal Shakti Vibhag to begin repairing snapped transmission lines. However, a fresh spell of precipitation is anticipated around January 26–27.

Meanwhile, commuters are advised to check with traffic control units (TCUs) in Jammu and Srinagar before embarking on any journey.