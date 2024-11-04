State-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan kick-start in Ludhiana

The second phase of state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season 3 kicked off on Monday across five districts in Punjab, including Ludhiana. This phase includes athletics, baseball, kickboxing and lawn tennis events, drawing energetic participation from young and veteran athletes alike. Players in action during 100-metre race at the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

To ensure smooth organisation of the tournament, players are being accommodated in various schools and colleges, while officials are staying at Parker House and Kairon Kisan Ghar. Adequate transportation has been arranged to shuttle players between their accommodations and the game venues.

At Guru Nanak Stadium, the athletics finals saw impressive performances. In the men’s 70 years and above category, Surinderpal Sharma from Hoshiarpur won the 100m event, while Sukhdev Singh from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib clinched the 400m title. In the men’s 31to 40 age group, Rishi Kumar from Rupnagar took first place in the 10,000m race, and Gurpreet Singh from Bathinda dominated the 100m event. For the younger participants, Daljit Singh from Tarn Taran won the high jump in the Under-14 Boys category, Ryan Hastir from Jalandhar came out on top in the javelin throw for Under-17 Boys, and Harman Singh from Mansa won the long jump.

The kickboxing matches held at the Multipurpose Hall added an extra thrill to the event. In the Under-14 Boys -28kg light contact category, Ekamveer Singh from Barnala secured the first position followed by Harry from Jalandhar, Harjit Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib and Samarth from Pathankot, while Amit from Jalandhar triumphed in the Under-17 Boys -32kg category.

Baseball competitions were held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, inaugurated by Gill MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal. In the Under-14 age group, Mansa defeated Fazilka 1-0, with Gurnoor Singh scoring the winning run. Ferozepur won over Moga 3-0, with Maninder and Manish each scoring a run. Ludhiana beat Kapurthala 2-0, with Manavjot and Manveer contributing a run each, while Sangrur delivered a sweeping 11-0 victory over Mansa, with two runs each from Sukhpreet and Satinder.

In the Under-17 Boys category, Mansa defeated Bathinda 11-4, with Samir and Tanvir each adding a run. Amritsar won over Malerkotla 6-4, as Manjinder and Balraj scored two runs each. Sangrur beat Moga 4-0, with runs from Shivam and Dheeraj, while Ludhiana claimed a close 2-1 win against Fazilka, led by Manav and Sameer.