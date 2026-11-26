A day after Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) employees were allegedly assaulted while trying to stop violators from dumping garbage in the open, police booked 15 people, including a sweeper. According to police, the first information report (FIR) has been registered following a complaint filed by chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Nishu Ghai against Praveen Lala (a sweeper), Vivek Dhiri, Rahul, Gautam, and 10–15 unidentified persons. (Shutterstock/ Representational image) more

According to police, the first information report (FIR) has been registered following a complaint filed by chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Nishu Ghai against Praveen Lala (a sweeper), Vivek Dhiri, Rahul, Gautam, and 10–15 unidentified persons.

The complainant alleged that the three of the accused were travelling in Tata Ace and were caught dumping garbage in open at 100-feet road in Sherpur Kalan on Tuesday. When stopped, they allegedly assaulted the MC staffers and allegedly threatened them with dire consequences.

The FIR has been registered under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 121 (1), 351 (2)(criminal intimidation), 191 (3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Taking strict note of the incident, MC commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann has also suspended sweeper Praveen Lala (one of the accused) with immediate effect. The civic body officials have been directed to continue action against violators caught dumping waste in the open.