Sukhu unveils 7 development projects worth ₹34 crore in Solan district

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of seven development projects worth ₹34.46 crore at Arki during his one-day visit to the constituency in Solan district. Sukhu said that the 33/11 KV, 315 MVA GIS Electric Sub Station, Gyana (Mangu) would help in addressing the low-voltage problem in the area and ensure a reliable and quality power supply. (HT File)

The CM inaugurated the primary health centre building at Saryanj constructed at a cost of ₹1.50 crore, the playground of Government Senior Secondary School, Chandi, developed at a cost of ₹1.02 crore, the fruits and vegetable sub-yard at Kunihar constructed at a cost of ₹1.81 crore and ISBT at Darlaghat, constructed at a cost of ₹10.17 crore.

Sukhu said that these development projects would immensely benefit the people of the area and strengthen essential infrastructure and public services. He said that the fruits and vegetable sub-yard at Kunihar would benefit farmers from around 25 to 30 gram panchayats in the area.

“The facility would provide better marketing opportunities for their produce and help in ensuring remunerative prices to them, besides contributing to strengthening the local economy,” he said.

Sukhu said that the 33/11 KV, 315 MVA GIS Electric Sub Station, Gyana (Mangu) would help in addressing the low-voltage problem in the area and ensure a reliable and quality power supply.

‘CBSE schools to get 2,000 teachers in 3 months’

Sukhu, while addressing the closing ceremony of the state-level sair fair at Arki announced that 2,000 more teachers would be appointed in CBSE schools across the state within the next three months.

He said when the state government had announced the opening of 150 CBSE schools a few months ago, the decision had faced opposition. However, today teachers were being selected purely on merit and without any recommendation.

He said that five to eight teachers had already been appointed in each CBSE school, while the remaining posts would also be filled shortly.

Referring to the agreement related to the Kishau Multipurpose Project, the CM said that the agreement had been reached at a time when water scarcity was anticipated in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He said that the previous government had accepted the earlier terms and conditions of the agreement.

Sukhu said that if BJP had been in government, the people of the state would have to bear an additional burden of ₹3,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore, while the state could also have lost potential annual revenue of ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,500 crore.