Terror-criminal nexus: NIA raids 16 locations in Punjab, Rajasthan; 6 detained

Six persons were detained as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided multiple locations in Punjab and Rajasthan on Tuesday to dismantle a terror-criminal nexus in the country, an official said. The searches were conducted at 14 locations in Punjab and two in Rajasthan as part of the ongoing investigation in a case related to the terrorist-organised criminal syndicate nexus, the official of the federal agency said.

Six persons are being examined for their involvement in terrorist activities, the official said.

The NIA said the raids started in the morning in the districts of Amritsar, Bhatinda, Moga, Sangrur and Kapurthala in Punjab and Churu and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

“Several persons were taken in for questioning and examination for their involvement in terrorist activities. Several digital devices, mobile phones and incriminating documents were seized, which are being examined,” the agency said. It said the searches are expected to provide vital leads in the ongoing investigations into the terrorist-organised criminal syndicate nexus.

ANI reported that the places searched are residential and other premises of the suspects having links with Khalistan supporters and those involved in criminal nexus.

“NIA is conducting searches in ongoing investigations against Khalistan and organised criminal nexus at 14 locations in Punjab and 2 locations in Rajasthan. Subsequent to searches, six people are being examined for their involvement in terrorist activities,” the agency said earlier.

The move comes almost two months after NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta raised candid and wide-ranging issues in a meeting with the Director of the FBI, Christopher A Wray. ANI said in its report.

Gupta had raised activities of terrorist-organised criminal networks, ongoing investigations in the US in the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, and investigations of cyber-terror and cyber-crimes of various kinds in the meeting.

Gupta then highlighted the active nexus between the terrorist outfits and terrorist elements with members of organised criminal syndicates, which was spreading to the US as well.