Thieves bring down two transmission towers in Bathinda
Around 20 villages were plunged into darkness after two 66 kilovolt transmission towers collapsed near Rampura town on Thursday evening. It is suspected that unidentified persons had been stealing metal parts from the structures, which caused the collapse.
Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) officials said it was unusual for thieves to target high-power transmission line towers. PSPCL director distribution DPS Grewal said, “Metal parts of both towers were found missing. The bolts on the lower part of a tower cannot be removed as they are welded at the time of installation of the tower. The accused stole the metal parts after opening the bolts of the second storey.”
“This is not a day’s work, the accused must have been stealing metal for the past few days, he said.
Probe ordered
A team of three officers — superintendent engineers of maintenance, distribution and transmission line wings – has been formed to probe the incident. Power supply to the villages is expected to resume by Saturday evening, and officials have been directed to expedite the repair work.
Rampura Phul station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against unknown persons.
There's a saying in Hindi—baal ki khaal ukharna, to peel off the skin of the hair. That's what this grey-haired man is upto, on a pavement here in central Delhi. In his 60s, Dada has retired from his day job in 2017 — “but I feel restless at home.” Dada will tie up these “seek” together into a single broom, he says. His wife is employed in the same organisation, he says.
Video of teachers jostling for plates: Principals, school heads submit statements at DGSE office in Punjab
The nine officials, summoned after a video of principals and headmasters jostling for plates at chief minister Bhagwant Mann's event in Ludhiana went viral, on Friday registered their statements with the office of the Director General of School Education in Mohali, blaming the district administration here for poor arrangement that led to the chaos.
Lying neglected for many years, Sahir Ludhianvi’s ancestral house and govt resort at Amaltas village set to get a facelift
The ancestral house of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi and the government resort at Amaltas village on National Highway (NH- 44), also known as Oasis, are set to get a new lease of life with the aim to promote tourism in the state. It was in 2009 that the then Shiromani Akali Dal decided to close down the government resort in Amaltas and lease it out to a private company.
Facing problems in Behbal Kalan firing probe: SIT to high court
The special Investigation team probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it was facing problems in the probe due to lack of access to the findings of an inquiry into the Kotkapura violence, facts of which are interconnected with this case. Certain other material evidence and facts also need to be cross checked with the Kotkapura case.
Karnal youth thrashed for commenting against Khalistan on social media
A youth was allegedly thrashed by a group of people for allegedly commenting against Khalistan on social media. The victim, identified as Sandeep Rana, is a resident of Karnal. He was attacked for opposing a comment in favour of Khalistan on Instagram. A video of the incident was circulated on the social media in which a group of turbaned men can be seen thrashing the youth with sticks at Sector 14 in Karnal.
