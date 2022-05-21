Thieves bring down two transmission towers in Bathinda

Around 20 villages were plunged into darkness after two 66 kilovolt transmission towers collapsed near Rampura town on Thursday evening. It is suspected that unidentified persons had been stealing metal parts from the structures, which caused the collapse.

Punjab State Power Corporation limited (PSPCL) officials said it was unusual for thieves to target high-power transmission line towers. PSPCL director distribution DPS Grewal said, “Metal parts of both towers were found missing. The bolts on the lower part of a tower cannot be removed as they are welded at the time of installation of the tower. The accused stole the metal parts after opening the bolts of the second storey.”

“This is not a day’s work, the accused must have been stealing metal for the past few days, he said.

Probe ordered

A team of three officers — superintendent engineers of maintenance, distribution and transmission line wings – has been formed to probe the incident. Power supply to the villages is expected to resume by Saturday evening, and officials have been directed to expedite the repair work.

Rampura Phul station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against unknown persons.