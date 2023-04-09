Chandigarh tricity area logs 87 fresh Covid infections

Tricity recorded 87 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, which is roughly 45% less than the 159 cases detected on Friday. While Chandigarh recorded 11 new infections, Panchkula reported 51 cases, and Mohali confirmed 25 cases, bringing the total active case count of tricity to 529. However, no deaths were reported. While Chandigarh recorded 11 new infections, Panchkula reported 51 cases, and Mohali confirmed 25 cases, bringing the total active case count of tricity to 529. However, no deaths were reported. (AP)

As of now, Chandigarh has a total of 154 active Covid-19 cases, while Mohali has 193 cases and Panchkula has 182. Majority of the infected individuals are under home isolation, while a small number of patients with comorbidities are being hospitalised.

The positivity rate of Chandigarh, as on Saturday, was 4.66% which is less than the positivity rate of last seven days which was 5.06%. The new Covid-19 positive patients, consisting of six males and five females, are from various sectors including Sector 7, 9, 14, 22, 27, 29, 32, 36, and Manimajra. Now the active case count of Chandigarh stands at 154.

According to director, health services, Dr Suman Singh, Chandigarh has revamped its testing efforts and currently ranks the third in terms of testing in the region.

51 fresh cases surface in Panchkula

Panchkula has emerged the leading contributor to new Covid-19 cases, with 51 individuals testing positive on Saturday. However, no deaths were reported. As a result, the district’s active COVID-19 cases now stand at 182, out of which only 4 patients are hospitalized, while 178 are under home isolation.

Panchkula civil surgeon Mukta Kumar, however, said there is no need to panic but appealed to people to remain cautious. “Resident with symptoms should come forward and get tests done,” said Kumar.

The health department has scheduled a mock drill on April 10th and 11th to assess the availability and functionality of oxygen, PSA plant, COVID beds, ventilators, and other equipment.