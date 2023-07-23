ETT examination in Mohali: Two impersonators held, candidates booked

Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating candidates in the ETT Examination. Police have also booked the two candidates. Police registered two FIRs against four individuals for cheating, personation, fraud, and forgery under the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused were produced before the court and sent to police remand. (Stock image)

Sharing details, Mataur police station SHO Gabbar Singh said the two impersonators, Narinderpal Singh of Fazilka and Gurpreet Singh of Mansa, had come to Mohali for document verification after clearing the ETT examination. However, during the biometric verification, their data and fingerprints did not match.

Subsequently, the assistant director of the education department informed the Mohali police about the matter.

One candidate has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Guru Harsahai, Firozpur. The identity of another candidate has been withheld by police for the purpose of investigation.

The assistant director of the education department, in his complaint, said the candidates were called for document verification related to the ETT recruitment. During the document checking, Narinderpal Singh presented himself in place of Sandeep Kumar, using a fake Aadhaar card, voter card and other documents. He was caught during the biometric process and is suspected to have taken the written test in place of Sandeep Kumar.

Similarly, during the biometric attendance of Gurpreet Singh, his actual photo did not match the one used during the written exam. It was discovered that the other candidate had sent Gurpreet to take the written exam in his place. Gurpreet was immediately arrested.

Police registered two FIRs against four individuals for cheating, personation, fraud, and forgery under the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused were produced before the court and sent to police remand.

