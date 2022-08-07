Two dead, over 70 ill in suspected diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala locality
Two children died of suspected diarrhoea while 70 others fell ill after drinking contaminated water at New Mohindra Colony in Patiala on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Patiala municipal corporation officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added
The deceased include a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl.
Civil surgeon Dr Raju Dhir said, “At least 76 diarrhoea-affected patients and two suspected diarrhoea deaths have been reported so far. At least 16 people are currently admitted in government and private hospitals. A team of doctors are also camping in the area since Friday night when news of the outbreak came in.”
He said that 10 patients are admitted in Mata Kaushalya Hospital and six patients are recovering in private hospitals. On the reason behind the outbreak, Dr Dhir said, “The spread of diarrhoea seems to be due to contamination of drinking water as several cases have come to fore from the same area at the same time.”
Municipal corporation (MC) officials have taken water samples from the area for testing, he added. The civil surgeon also stated that potable water through tankers is being supplied to area. The health department has also distributed chlorine tablets to purify drinking water.
MC officials, meanwhile, said that test reports from last week show that the water supply was as per standard norms. Doctors appealed to the public to report the camp if they have symptoms of diarrhoea, which include vomiting and fever. Earlier in June, two children had died of diarrhoea while more than 40 people of the Shamdo camp in Rajpura were taken ill.
Ludhiana traffic police install reflectors on slow moving vehicles
In a bid to help curb road accidents caused by the lack of visibility, traffic police on Saturday pasted reflector tapes and stickers about traffic awareness on commercial vehicles at the Sherpur chowk in collaboration with various transport associations. On the occasion, both joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic and operations) Gurdial Singh and assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic-2) Gurpreet Singh pressed for the need to create awareness regarding traffic rules in the public.
Faridkot jail official caught with heroin, smart phone
An assistant superintendent of Faridkot Modern jail was arrested with 78gm heroin and a smart phone on Saturday, exposing chinks in the jail security system and the easy access that inmates had to the banned items. Faridkot senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh said that assistant superintendent of the jail, Binny Taank was caught with eight packets, containing 78gm heroin, hidden amid papers in a file in his hand. A new mobile phone was also recovered from his possession.
Delhi LG Saxena suspends 11 excise officials for ‘lapses’ in city liquor policy
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday approved the suspension against 11 officers of the Delhi excise department for “serious lapses” in the implementation of the city's 2021-22 excise policy, said officials aware of the matter. The 11 include IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, who was the city's excise commissioner at the time, and incumbent deputy commissioner Anand Tiwari. Delhi government officials did not respond to requests seeking comment on the suspensions.
Shinde lands in Delhi on his 7th trip; cabinet expansion on top of agenda
Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit. This is Shinde's seventh trip to the national capital since he took oath of office on June 30. Shinde and Fadnavis attended the third meeting of the national committee on “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on Saturday. On Sunday, Shinde will attend NITI Aayog's governing council meeting to be chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi.
Residents accuse Ludhiana MC of sub-standard repair work at road cave-in site
Residents have accused the municipal corporation of using substandard quality sewer pipes to repair the damaged cave-in site near the post office in Passi Nagar. Resident Narinder Masson alleged that the sewer pipes that were being installed at the cave-in site are already damaged. A large portion of the Sua road caved-in in Passi Nagar on July 30 after the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
