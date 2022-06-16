Two Markfed officials sacked for embezzling ₹3.1-crore wheat stock
Two officials of the Punjab cooperative federation Markfed have been dismissed from service for allegedly embezzling wheat stock worth about ₹3.1 crore and other irregularities.
Markfed has sought an FIR against the duo, identified as Lovepreet Singh, field officer (procurement), and Surinder Kumar, field officer (general).
The irregularities were unearthed after a committee at the district level and another from the head office physically verified the stock at the Guruharsahai office following reports of shortages.
The report submitted by the head office panel alleged that 19,659 bags of wheat crop of 2021-22 and another 4,273 bags of wheat crop of 2022-23 valued at ₹3.1 crore were found missing along with some other products, calling it a “clear case of breach of trust”.
While recommending an “exemplary punishment”, the report further stated: “It is also ordered that the gratuity, if any payable to these delinquent officials shall be adjusted towards the loss caused by them to Markfed on account of shortages/embezzlement… and remaining if any, shall be recovered from them by initiating legal proceedings against them.”
Markfed managing director Ramvir said: “We cannot build an economy where corruption is the working capital; hence, such acts should be condemned and transparency should be reinstated with full force.” Meanwhile, on the MD’s directions, a complaint was lodged with the Ferozepur senior superintendent of police for registration of an FIR against the duo.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics