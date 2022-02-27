Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ukraine crisis: Amid worries of crude oil price hike, Punjab farmers stock up on fuel
chandigarh news

Ukraine crisis: Amid worries of crude oil price hike, Punjab farmers stock up on fuel

Russia and Ukraine are the key global suppliers of crude oil, with buyers in Asia and the Middle East. Russia is the third-largest oil producer and second-largest oil exporter. Diesel consumption by farmers increases significantly during the harvest season, which usually starts from the second week of April in Punjab.
Tractors lined up at a filling station near Golewala village in Faridkot of Punjab on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Tractors lined up at a filling station near Golewala village in Faridkot of Punjab on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict triggering worries of crude oil price surge, farmers in Punjab are stocking up on fuel for the upcoming wheat harvest season.

Long queues of tractors, with fuel storage tanks, were seen at filling stations in rural areas of the southern Malwa region on Saturday.

Russia and Ukraine are the key global suppliers of crude oil, with buyers in Asia and the Middle East. Russia is the third-largest oil producer and second-largest oil exporter. India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer and depends on imports to meet 85% of its needs. The imported oil is converted into products such as petrol, diesel, and LPG. Changes in petrol and diesel rates in India are directly influenced by the price of crude oil in the international market.

Diesel consumption by farmers increases significantly during the harvest season, which usually starts from the second week of April in Punjab.

Kulwinder Sandhu, who owns a petrol pump in Faridkot, said there is a sudden increase in demand for diesel among farmers. “Our sale of diesel increased by around five times in a day, and the pump has gone dry. We are now waiting for a refill. Farmers are worried that diesel prices may see a jump due to the Russia-Ukraine situation. So, they are stocking up for harvest season,” he said.

Mandeep Singh, a farmer from Golewala village in Faridkot who was waiting for his turn at a filling station, said, “The harvest season is just a month away. We require a large amount of diesel during this time. So, we are purchasing diesel early and storing it before the government increases the rates. Otherwise, it will increase our expenditure and agriculture is already a low-profit sector.”

Kuldeep Singh of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda said that he grows wheat on 50 acres.

“Hundreds of litters of diesel will be consumed by combine harvesters and tractors during the season. Even a small hike in prices will turn into significant losses for us. So, I have started storing diesel to save as much as I can,” he said.

Project director, Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Faridkot, Amandeep Keshav said the increase in fuel prices has a direct impact on the cost of production. This is the reason behind the panic among farmers. “However, until there is an official announcement of a hike, it’s all just speculation,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out