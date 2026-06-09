Urea shortage sparks protests across Punjab

Amid a shortage of urea due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia with the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, farmers on Monday organised protests across Punjab while demanding availability of the fertiliser in adequate quantity for the paddy crop. Farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee protest against the shortage of urea in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal)

The crop is cultivated over 30 lakh hectares in the state, requiring at least 15 lakh tonnes of urea, but, according to a senior agriculture official wishing not to be named, the state government has only 4 lakh tonnes in its stocks. Agriculture officials said they were making efforts as the state government had approached the central government.

An acre of paddy crop requires three bags of urea each of 45 kg but farmers have a tendency to use four bags. A subsidised bag of urea costs ₹267. The transplantation in the first phase and second phases began on June 1 and June 5 in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Rupnagar, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Fazilka, spanning across Malwa, Majha and Doaba regions. These districts now require the supply of the chemical fertiliser.

The transplantation in the third phase will begin on Tuesday in Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts of Malwa and Doaba. These districts will require urea supply after the first fortnight of this month.

The shortage has been reported due to restricted movement of sea vessels from Jordan and other West Asian nations exporting natural gas, an important input for manufacturing urea. Most of the vessels from West Asian countries reach Indian ports via the Strait of Hormuz in Iran. Due to the war, only those vessels carrying food items and medicines are allowed free passage; the rest are diverted to alternative routes.

“There are urea plants in our vicinity in Panipat, Nangal and Bathinda, but there is a shortage because of short supply of raw material,” said an agriculture official, wishing not to be named. “Efforts are being made to bring sufficient urea stock before farmers start hoarding in panic,” he said.

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Samrala, said agrarians facing a urea shortage were approaching different distributors to arrange the chemical fertiliser as per their requirement. “Rationed stocks are available with the village-level cooperative agricultural societies, but dealers are short of stocks. Farmers are being forced to buy bottles of nano urea along with urea bags,” he said.

BKU (Dakounda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh said arranging urea had become a Herculean task for farmers.

Punjab fertiliser association’s president Raj Kumar Rassewatt, a dealer based in Malout, said that in case adequate stocks were not arranged, it would lead to panic buying and hoarding that would further deepen the crisis.

Agriculture director BS Brar said the shortage, due to reasons beyond the control of the state and the central governments, would not hamper paddy cultivation. “We will make arrangements but urea pilferage for non-agricultural usage would not be allowed,” he said, adding that growers should use three urea bags per acre.

Dharnas in several districts

In Amritsar, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led the protest. Assistant commissioner of police (south) Preetinder Singh said adequate security measures were in place.

Jalandhar farmers, under the banner of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, gathered outside the deputy commissioner’s office. Farmer activist Tarsem Singh Dhillon said the urea shortage had triggered black marketing, leading to a manifold hike in prices. The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) organised a convention at Jalandhar’s Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall and also took out a protest, expressing solidarity with the Iranian people and demanding an immediate and complete ceasefire.

In Sangrur, farmers gathered on the call of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta Azad. They also highlighted rising fuel prices and the “unfavourable” India-US trade deal.

(With inputs from Navrajdeep Singh in Jalandhar and Muskan in Sangrur)