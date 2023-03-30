Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vacant posts in Haryana sports dept will be filled soon: Khattar

Vacant posts in Haryana sports dept will be filled soon: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 30, 2023 07:07 PM IST

Presiding over a meeting of the sports department, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said vacant posts will be filled for the improvement and maintenance of sports infrastructure and directed the officers to ensure all kinds of sports facilities to sportspersons to enhance their performance at national and international-level sports events.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the posts of groundsman, watchman-cum-gardener and sweeper will be filled at the earliest through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited and assured that there is no shortage of budget for the sports department.

CM presents <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 lakh cheque each and offers Group-B post to Nitu and Saweety, gold medal winners in IBA women’s world boxing championship. (Source: Twitter/@mlkhattar)
CM presents 40 lakh cheque each and offers Group-B post to Nitu and Saweety, gold medal winners in IBA women’s world boxing championship. (Source: Twitter/@mlkhattar)

Presiding over a meeting of the sports department, chief minister Khattar said vacant posts will be filled for the improvement and maintenance of sports infrastructure and directed the officers to ensure all kinds of sports facilities to sportspersons to enhance their performance at national and international-level sports events.

Khattar directed the officials to formulate a scheme to honour the ‘akhadas and khalifas’ involved in grooming sports talents in traditional sports-like wrestling and kabaddi. He said that in the budget, a sportspersons insurance benefit scheme, named after master Chandgi Ram, who brought laurels to Haryana in the wrestling world, was also announced.

Sports director Pankaj Nain apprised the CM that apart from three state-level sports stadiums (Panchkula, Faridabad and Rohtak), there are 21 district sports complexes, 25 sub-divisional stadiums, 163 Rajiv Gandhi Rural Sports Complexes and 245 small-scale sports complexes in the state.

An official spokesperson said the sports department is planning to fill posts of 202 junior coaches, 254 groundsmen and 203 watchmen-cum-gardener-cum-sweeper on contract basis through HKRNL.

Earlier, the CM also honoured Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora, the gold medal winners in IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship.

Khattar also handed over a cheque of 40 lakh each and offered letter of Group- B post under the Haryana Outstanding Sportsperson Service Rules to both the sportspersons in a programme organised at his official residence ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’ in Chandigarh.

The CM said that it is a matter of pride for every resident of Haryana that during the past few years, the daughters of the state have not only brought laurels to the state but also to the country in the field of sports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out