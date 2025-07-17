VB evaluates Bikram Majithia’s Amritsar house in DA case

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday carried out an evaluation of the house of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, who is currently in judicial custody in connection with an alleged ₹540-crore disproportionate assets case. Punjab Police personnel deployed near the residence of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia at Green Avenue in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The evaluation came a day after a Mohali court directed that any visit by the VB to Majithia’s premises must be solely for evaluation purposes and only after providing prior notice to his legal counsel.

VB officials measured the house, located in the Green Avenue locality here, in the presence of advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, counsel for Majithia.

Speaking to the media, Kler said, “As per the court’s directions, the VB cannot conduct a raid or search the house. The officials are only permitted to carry out an evaluation in the presence of a legal counsel.”

“When the VB officials entered the house, I informed them that this is a rented accommodation. Majithia had taken it on rent for election purposes. How can they evaluate a property not owned by him? The government is misleading the public,” he added.