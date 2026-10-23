Vice president to chair Panjab University’s convocation on December 5

It’s official. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, who is the ex officio chancellor of Panjab University (PU), will chair the 74th convocation of the varsity, to be held on December 5. This will be the vice presidents’ second visit to the university after assuming office. (HT File)

This will be his second visit to the university after assuming office. This comes less than three months after his first visit, which was in the first week of September for the inauguration of infrastructural projects.

His visit comes at a time when the university is still functioning without a regular vice-chancellor (V-C) and is preparing to convene its newly elected senate for the first time in December.

The senate is the varsity’s apex policy-making and governing body. The formation of the new syndicate – the executive arm of the university, responsible for day-to-day administrative, operational, and financial management – is also pending.

During the convocation, at least 1,000 students, including 450 PhD scholars, are expected to receive their degrees. Toppers from different departments will get gold medals, while the V-P is expected to personally present medals to select students.

The university will also confer its Ratna awards, including Sports Ratna, Vigyan Ratna and Industry Ratna, on individuals recognised for their contributions in their respective fields. The list of recipients is yet to be finalised.

In the absence of a regular V-C – pending appointment – acting V-C Prof Meenakshi Goyal is handling the responsibilities. Registrar YP Verma had earlier indicated that the process of constituting the syndicate was expected to be completed by December 31, although the appointment of a regular V-C is beyond the university’s direct control.

Security arrangements for the Vice-President’s visit will follow the established protocol in coordination with the UT administration.