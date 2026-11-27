Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Thursday launched its door-to-door outreach campaign, ‘Aao Punjab De Waris Baniye’ (Come, let us become the heirs of Punjab), from Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. Addressing party leaders, Tarsem said the outreach initiative would ensure the participation of people from every section of society, age group and region. (HT) more

Acting president Tarsem Singh, father of jailed MP Amritpal Singh, led the outreach initiative, meeting families to garner support for the party ahead of next year’s Punjab assembly elections.

“Under this initiative, party leaders and workers would visit households to explain the objectives of the outfit and facilitate membership. The campaign has been well received at the grassroots level. Young people are reaching out to the party through its website and the dedicated contact number issued for the membership drive to enrol themselves as members. The door-to-door campaign will broaden the reach of the membership drive and bring more people into the party’s fold,” Tarsem said.

He added that the campaign would focus on those who were unable to use modern digital technology or the mobile application ‘Vaheer’ to enrol and join the party.

Earlier, the outfit held a meeting of all constituency in-charges at Khadoor Sahib to formulate a strategy to take this campaign to every village, town and household across the state.

Addressing party leaders, Tarsem said the outreach initiative would ensure the participation of people from every section of society, age group and region.

“The ultimate aim is to build a strong people’s movement for the betterment of Punjab and the protection of its rights,” he said.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Tarsem said its national convener Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders had remained silent on the grave drug menace confronting Punjab.

“The entire politics of the AAP is based on lies and misleading the people,” he said, alleging that people were being lured to the Moga rally with incentives such as ration cards and free ration.