Wife, her friend held for man’s murder in Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 25, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Police arrested two women, including the deceased man's wife, on murder charges in Yamunanagar. The women plotted with another man to kill him due to a family dispute.

Two days after a man’s body was found in Yamunanagar, police arrested two women, including his wife, on murder charges on Sunday.

Jagadhari station house officer, inspector Narender Kumar said Ajay’s body had been found with injury and burn marks. (HT Photo)
The women were identified as Komal alias Ruby, wife of the deceased Ajay, and her friend Sonam.

Jagadhari station house officer, inspector Narender Kumar said Ajay’s body had been found with injury and burn marks.

“During questioning, Komal revealed that Ajay was forcing her to shift to their hometown in Bihar and threatening to take away her two sons. Following this, she hatched a conspiracy with her friend Sonam and another accused, Amit, who is yet to be arrested,” said the SHO.

