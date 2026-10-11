Will join Congress’ protest march to Supreme Court tomorrow: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with state party leaders, will be joining the Congress’ proposed march to the Supreme Court on Monday against “vote theft”. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

“The Congress had decided to march towards the SC on Monday. I will also participate, along with our party workers,” said Sukhu on Saturday in Shimla.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over allegations of vote theft, Sukhu said, “The Centre is afraid and this is why measures like shutting down the internet and closing railway stations are being taken.”

Sukhu questioned why the government seeks to suppress the voices of protesters in a democracy instead of rectifying its own mistakes. “The right to vote was a fundamental democratic right secured through the Constitution framed under the leadership of Dr BR Ambedkar. The right enabled citizens to elect governments and hold them accountable through elections. But now the right to vote is being taken away, that votes are being stolen and governments are being formed through it, the youth of this country will naturally protest,” he said.

Sukhu said peaceful protest was among the most important instruments available in a democracy and argued that young protesters should have been allowed to demonstrate at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan instead of being prevented from doing so.

“A voice cannot be suppressed,” he said. “When the government attempts to stifle the voices of protesters and impose restrictions, movements can turn volatile. In such situations, it is the government’s responsibility to listen to the people and respect democratic rights. The government should reflect on this and correct its mistake,” the CM said.

Sukhu’s remarks came amid Congress’ protests against the Election Commission (EC) and the party’s allegations regarding electoral-roll revisions and “vote theft”. The Himachal Pradesh Congress has held state-wide demonstrations over the detention of Opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during protests in Delhi.

“Every struggle is aimed at making the public aware. The people fight the decisive battle, and they deliver their decision at the time of elections,” Sukhu said.

The CM said that Congress leaders are fighting to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. “In a political battle, it is essential to raise public awareness, but the final decision rests with the people. During elections, voters respond to political parties through their verdict. In a democratic system, action should be taken on people’s grievances rather than suppressing their voices,” said Sukhu.

Cong urges party workers to participate in Delhi protest

State Congress president Vinay Kumar has called upon all party leaders, office-bearers, and workers to participate in the protest scheduled for Monday (October 12) in New Delhi. The protest demands the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from his post.

Kumar said, “Congress will not back down from this demand. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, a decisive battle will be fought to protect the country’s Constitution and to oppose the “vote thieves” undermining democracy. Gyanesh Kumar must step down.”