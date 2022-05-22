Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With 25 new cases, Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid count touches 145
Chandigarh’s Covid cases dipped from 18 to 10 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali cases dropped from 11 to 6. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise with seven cases coming to fore
Those found infected with Covid in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 2, 10, 16, 19, 21, 46, 38 (West) and Dhanas. (HT File)
Published on May 22, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The tricity recorded 25 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Chandigarh’s cases dipped from 18 to 10 in the past 24 hours, while Mohali cases dropped from 11 to 6. In Panchkula, the cases saw a slight rise with seven cases coming to fore. The day before, it had nine cases.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 2, 10, 16, 19, 21, 46, 38 (West) and Dhanas. Of the six cases in Mohali, four were reported from Mohali city, while one case each surfaced in Dera Bassi and Kharar. The active case count in tricity is now 145. This includes 67 positive patients in Chandigarh, 49 in Mohali and 29 in Panchkula.

