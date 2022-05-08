Woman arrested for strangulating man to death in Chandigarh’s Sector 41
Four days after a man was found dead in his neighbour’s house in Sector 41 on May 3, police have arrested a woman, with whom he had an extra-marital relation, for murdering him.
The accused has been identified as Shalu, 42, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar.
Her arrest came following a complaint by Sahil, son of the victim, Chander Pal, who he said had an illicit relationship with Shalu.
A resident of Sector 41, Pal was a tubewell operator.
Sahil had told the police that his father had left home at 10 am on May 2, saying that he will return in the evening.
On the same day, around 5 pm, Shalu informed him through a phone call that his father was harassing her after consuming alcohol. Sahil said when he tried to contact his father on his mobile phone, there was no answer and he did not return home through the night.
The next day, Shalu again called Sahil and asked him to visit their neighbour’s house, where he was shocked to find his father dead, with ligature marks on his neck.
He contacted the police, alleging that someone had strangulated his father to death. Following a probe, police arrested Shalu, a labourer, who is divorced and lives with her daughter.
She has been booked for murder at the Sector 39 police station and will be produced in court on Sunday.
Panchkula man dies after being beaten by neighbours, five held
Two days after a 35-year-old man died after being assaulted by his neighbours in Raipur Rani over his overflowing water tank, police arrested five accused on Friday.
They were identified as Vikram Singh, Anita, Sachin Soni, Barkha Ram and Chotu Ram, all residents of Raipur Rani. The victim, Pardeep, a labourer, was beaten up by the accused at his house with rods, glass bottles and sticks on April 29, as per the complaint by his wife, Narender Kaur.
He was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died on May 5, following which the police booked the accused for murder and arrested them on Friday. They were presented in court and sent to judicial custody.
Wildbuzz | Never corner a viper
The Russell's viper, quite rightfully, carries an aura of being a pugnacious, venomous serpent. Data on human deaths due to snakebites indicated that the viper accounted for the maximum number of bites in India followed by kraits and cobras. As part of the same international research project analysing national mortality data across 20 years, it was assessed that 58,000 humans die in India annually due to snakebite.
Random Forays | Resilient underdogs have potential to emerge as top dog
When society writes someone off as a has-been, or pooh-poohs an underachiever as a total failure, most targets of such mocking tend to collapse mentally. They find it really difficult to emerge from the feeling of having been declared to be no good. Human beings are victims of their own mindsets after all. Fears, worries, insecurities, anxieties, they all plague us and hound us when the chips are down, or even when they are not.
Chandigarh women a cut ahead in self-diagnosing health problems per Family Health Survey
Women residents of the city are more vigilant in self-diagnosing health problems, including the lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and hypertension, as compared to men, the data released by the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) revealed on Saturday. The recent survey also showed that around 30.6% of the city's men are suffering from hypertension, as compared to 24% of women. The national averages for hypertension in men and women are 24% and 21.1% respectively.
Roundabout | Vintage Eid card stirs remembrance of things past
This Eid, a picture of two women on a swing caught the imagination of people on both sides of the Indo-Pak border. Gleaned from Priya Paul's page, the greeting card was widely circulated. The greeting card, which was printed at a press in Bhindi Bazaar, a predominantly Muslim area in Mumbai, comes with a beautifully calligraphed message in Urdu, which most of the post-Independence generation on this side of the border never got to learn.
Panjab University finish third at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University finished third overall on the medal tally at the recently-concluded second edition of Khelo India University Games, held at Jain University in Bengaluru. The varsity's contingent finished with 15 gold, nine silver and 24 bronze medals. Hosts Jain University, Karnataka, topped the table with a total of 20 gold, seven silver and five bronze medals. Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar, meanwhile, took the second spot.
