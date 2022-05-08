Woman arrested for strangulating man to death in Chandigarh’s Sector 41

Four days after a man was found dead in his neighbour’s house in Sector 41 on May 3, police have arrested a woman, with whom he had an extra-marital relation, for murdering him.

The accused has been identified as Shalu, 42, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

Her arrest came following a complaint by Sahil, son of the victim, Chander Pal, who he said had an illicit relationship with Shalu.

A resident of Sector 41, Pal was a tubewell operator.

Sahil had told the police that his father had left home at 10 am on May 2, saying that he will return in the evening.

On the same day, around 5 pm, Shalu informed him through a phone call that his father was harassing her after consuming alcohol. Sahil said when he tried to contact his father on his mobile phone, there was no answer and he did not return home through the night.

The next day, Shalu again called Sahil and asked him to visit their neighbour’s house, where he was shocked to find his father dead, with ligature marks on his neck.

He contacted the police, alleging that someone had strangulated his father to death. Following a probe, police arrested Shalu, a labourer, who is divorced and lives with her daughter.

She has been booked for murder at the Sector 39 police station and will be produced in court on Sunday.

Panchkula man dies after being beaten by neighbours, five held

Two days after a 35-year-old man died after being assaulted by his neighbours in Raipur Rani over his overflowing water tank, police arrested five accused on Friday.

They were identified as Vikram Singh, Anita, Sachin Soni, Barkha Ram and Chotu Ram, all residents of Raipur Rani. The victim, Pardeep, a labourer, was beaten up by the accused at his house with rods, glass bottles and sticks on April 29, as per the complaint by his wife, Narender Kaur.

He was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died on May 5, following which the police booked the accused for murder and arrested them on Friday. They were presented in court and sent to judicial custody.