Yamunanagar | Former SHO among four booked for extortion, graft
Two months after an Ambala-based liquor contractor filed a complaint against seven cops, four of them including an ex-SHO were booked on charges of extortion and corruption in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.
They were identified as inspector Ramphal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jitender, exempted assistant sub-inspectors (EASIs) Surender Kumar and Praveen Kumar.
Ramphal, who was the former station in-charge, is currently posted at state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while the other three are deputed at Sadhaura police station.
Superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Handa said, “We have intimated the bureau about the inspector currently on deputation with them and the three other cops have been line attached. An SIT under DSP (Radaur) Rajat Gulia has been constituted to probe the matter.”
In his complaint to the chief minister, home minister, chief secretary and ADGP Ambala Range on May 31, contractor Naresh Kumar, who has a liquor licence in several villages of Sadhaura sub-division, said the cops have been seeking money and expensive liquor, and threatening to implicate him in false cases for not fulfilling the demand, thereby putting him under immense “mental and financial pressure”.
“Jitender used to take a box of alcohol and some amount every month, while Surender habitually asked for liquor. Praveen Kumar used to take a hefty extortion every month in the name of SHO Ramphal. On May 17, Praveen told me that the SHO has been replaced with Dinesh Kumar and demanded more money, but I refused,” Naresh said in his complaint.
He further said, “Soon, Dinesh came to our liquor vend and threatened me for not paying the money. They told me that five of them along with head constable Balbir and ASI Mukesh have a stronghold over the region. I’ve all their call recordings and other evidence to support my claims.”
Following the complaint, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by DSP (Bilaspur) Aashish Chaudhary, who submitted his report to Handa on June 26.
In his report, Chaudhary said, “It was found that inspector Dinesh Kumar, HC Balbir and ASI Mukesh are innocent. There are call recordings between the four other cops and the complainant, but this could only be proved through voice sampling. The complainant hasn’t been able to specify the date and time of the evidence.”
DSP Gulia said the total amount paid by the complainant is still unclear. In a similar case, four police personnel of the same police station were booked and suspended for bribery, extortion and wrongful confinement of five men in May. They had allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees from the men. The matter remains under investigation.
Kaithal cop suspended for extortion
Karnal: A constable deployed with Kaithal police was suspended for allegedly extorting money from gamblers. He was suspended following an inquiry by the DSP in a case registered at Kaithal city police station. Superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said people involved in gambling had alleged that constable Dinesh used to extort money from them.
-
Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state. In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
-
Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday. The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year.
-
2 Himachal cops grilled in constable paper leak scam
Two months after it sent questionnaires to police officers assigned responsibilities for conducting the now scrapped constable recruitment examination, sleuths grilled two senior officers for two days regarding the paper leak. “As the officers' responses to the questionnaire were unsatisfactory, two senior officers were questioned for two days,” said head of the Special Investigation Team probing the matter, Madhusudhan Sharma. At the district level, the recruitment committee was headed by the range IG or DIG.
-
Scholarship scheme: File affidavit on probe deadline: HP high court to CBI
Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to file an affidavit on when it will complete its probe into a 2018 case of alleged irregularities in a centrally-funded post-matric scholarship scheme for reserved categories. A bench comprising Chief Justice A A Sayed and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a writ petition filed by one Shyam Lal. The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a fresh status report.
-
Day after firing incident, Kurukshetra coaching owners stage protest
A day after unidentified persons opened fire outside a coaching institute in Ladwa of Kurukshetra district, the owners and staff of private coaching centres in the district staged a protest on Wednesday. The owner of a private coaching centre, Rajeev Sharma, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Karnal SP. She has assured us that the culprits will be nabbed soon.” The firing incident took place around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics