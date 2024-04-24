Youth have understood gimmicks of saffron brigade: Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said that in pursuit of their anti-Muslim agenda, the BJP is destroying the social fabric of the majority Hindu community itself, radicalising and criminalising Hindu youth for their power lust. Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti (ANI)

Attempts are being made to once again to tear apart the country’s communal fabric and that the slogans of the BJP crossing the 400-mark are proving hollow with each passing day, said Mufti.

“The BJP-NDA knows the results will be in favor of the INDIA bloc, and the youth of the country have understood the gimmicks of the saffron brigade. Youth want an end to inflation and massive unemployment. However, the BJP is busy sowing the seeds of discord and creating new fault lines. People must remain cautious and not allow the divisive elements to succeed in their nefarious agendas,” Mehbooba told reporters in south Kashmir during her campaigning.

The former CM and vocal BJP critic said that it is extremely condemnable that the BJP rakes up nonsensical issues like ‘Mangalsutra’ and creates fear psychosis that Congress will give everything to Muslims. “For 50 years Congress has ruled the country, one may ask this to BJP how many properties were taken away from Hindus and given to Muslims in five decades. In fact, all major institutions of the country were built by the Congress. India reached the moon and scanned new horizons - this all happened during the Congress rule. BJP, on the other hand, instead of providing jobs, bringing down the lethal inflation, is instigating the youth and pitting them against each other so that it could garland the killers and tear apart the country’s secular fabric. We have seen the plight of the women wrestlers in the country and how the accused is sitting in the BJP’s lap, how Ram Rahim Singh who raped Hindu girls is seeking votes for the BJP,” Mehbooba said.