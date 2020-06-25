e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Changes in CBSE evaluation process may affect DU admissions

Changes in CBSE evaluation process may affect DU admissions

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) may have to make changes in its admission criteria in case the Central Board of Education’s (CBSE) alternative evaluation plan is not similar with that of other education and state boards like earlier years, officials said on Thursday.

The CBSE on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it will not conduct the remaining class 10 and 12 exams, scheduled between July 1 and July 15, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board, however, said those in class 12 can either take exams later or move ahead with the internal assessment based on their performance in the last three internal exams. The board, however, is yet to come up with a detailed evaluation plan for class 12 students.

Shobha Bagai, Dean of Admissions (DU), said the university will hold a meeting to discuss the impact of any change in CBSE’s evaluation policy on the merit-based undergraduate admissions in DU colleges. “We will have to check how the CBSE is announcing the results this year. The changed criteria won’t affect the entrance-based admissions. But in case of merit-based admissions, we will have to see if CBSE’s plan of evaluation is in parity with other state educational boards. Many state boards have already announced their results. So, if the CBSE is not making major changes, we will go ahead with our existing admission process. However, if there are some major changes in the evaluation process and it becomes difficult to assess it on the same level of other educational boards, then we will have to think and make some adjustments in the admission process as well,” she said.

In DU, the maximum number of applicants seeking admissions in undergraduate courses are from CBSE-affiliated schools. Last year, out of total 2,58,388 applications in UG courses, 2,05,434 were CBSE students.

Pankaj Garg, a faculty at DU’s Rajdhani College and a former member of DU’s admission committee, said there could be a major issue in calculating best of four subjects due to changes in CBSE’s evaluation process. “The exams of some subjects such as Sociology, Geography and Hindi in which DU offers honours courses are still pending. For those from the northeast Delhi, other exams are pending. It’s mandatory to include these subjects while calculating the aggregate of the best four subjects for admission. In case, some students could not perform well in these subjects in the internal exams, they might lose the opportunity to get a seat in a DU college,” he said.

Several principals raised concerns over the delay in the admission process. Rama Sharma, principal of Hansraj College, said, “Admissions are already delayed this year due to Covid-19. The university will be able to release cutoffs after the CBSE declares the results of class 12 exams. In case a large number of students opt for exams later as an option given by the board, the admission process can be delayed further. The university cannot wait for that long to start the admissions.”

DU had started the registration process for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses on June 20. It did not declare the dates for the cutoff lists in view of the pending CBSE board exams.

top news
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
US shifting military to face Chinese threat to India and Southeast Asia: Mike Pompeo
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Pak mission officials were recruiting Kashmiri youth for terror: Official
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Indian Railways cancels all regular trains till August 12
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Pakistan illegally acquiring nuclear tech from Germany: Official report
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
Maharashtra reports 4,841 Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day jump
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
India hopeful professionals will continue to be welcomed in US: MEA
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
China amassing troops along LAC since May violating all norms, says India
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
‘US flag will be first on Mars’: Trump’s ambitious target after SpaceX launch
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In