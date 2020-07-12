Cloudburst near Manali triggers flash floods, devastates apple orchards

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:53 IST

Heavy rainfall to continue in the state till July 18

Extensive damage was caused to orchards and fields following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at the Saroh Nullah near Kanyal village in Nasogi Panchayat of Manali district last night.

Manali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Raman Gharsanghi confirmed the report and advised people to stay away from the river banks.

Nasogi Panchayat Pradhan ShivRam said that the flooded nullah damaged the apple orchards and fields. The losses are yet to be ascertained, he said.

Vehicles stranded at Kanyal road following heavy rainfall in Manali on Saturday. ( ANI )

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state as a yellow warning has been issued for July 13 and in lower and middle hills for July 16.

Director of State’s Meteorological Department Manmohan Singh said that rainfall in the state is likely to continue till July 18.

Rainfall occurred at many places in the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were one to two degrees below normal while maximum temperatures were normal.

The highest rainfall occurred in Pandoh which witnessed 46mm rain followed by Mandi which received 44mm rain. Nahan in Sirmaur district received 35mm rain, Manali received 27mm, Hamirpur received 25mm, Kufri 22mm, Bilaspur 19mm while Shimla and Una received18mm rainfall each.

The maximum temperature in the state’s capital Shimla was 24.4°C and 17.1°C in Kufri.

Maximum temperature in prominent hill stations like Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie was 26.0°C, 29.4°C and 21.5°C respectively.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una, district Sirmaur recorded 31.5°C, 34.5°C, 34.2°C and 36.4°C maximum temperatures respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 26.0°C maximum temperature.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest in the state as it recorded 8.9°C degrees minimum temperature while Mandi was the hottest as it recorded 37.1°C maximum temperature.