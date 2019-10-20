e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Cooperative sector turns saffron in state

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:42 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Once known to be under the grip of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the cooperative sector in the state has turned saffron as most leaders controlling these institutes have switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Shiv Sena. A clear reflection of it was seen in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

These cooperative sectors include sugar industry, cooperative banks and milk societies.

Post Lok Sabha election, Congress and NCP have one and three members of Parliament (MPs) respectively with none of them controlling sugar factory or other cooperative institutions. On the other hand, five out of 23 MPs that BJP sent to Lok Sabha have a direct link with the sugar sector. The sixth MP from Kolhapur Sanjay Mandlik, elected on Shiv Sena ticket, also has stakes in cooperatives.

Many others who control various cooperatives left NCP and Congress either before Lok Sabha polls or ahead of upcoming Assembly elections to join BJP. The BJP has fielded most of them for assembly polls.

These were the Mohite Patils from Solapur, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and his son Sujay from Ahmednagar, Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar from Satara, Dhananjay Mahadik from Kolhapur or Harshawardhan Patil from Pune.

Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and his son Ranjitsinh controls Sahakar Maharshi Sankarrao Mohite Patil Cooperative Sugar mill in Solapur, while Vikhe Patil manages multiple cooperative institutions in Ahmednagar district.

Harshawardhan Patil, who served as minister for cooperatives during NCP-Congress rule between 2009 to 2014 and joined BJP in September 2019, controls cooperative sugar factory in Indapur. Patil has now been fielded from Indapur by BJP. Mandlik, a former NCP MP who joined BJP recently, also manages cooperative sugar factory in Kolhapur.

Maharashtra, particularly its western region, has a large network of cooperative institutions. Sugarcane growers or milk producers who have to deal with cooperative sugar mills or milk dairies account for strong voter base to those controlling these institutions. For millers, aligning with party in power helps as it brings monetary benefits such as easy loan and extended credit.

The recent example of government state government extending unsecured loans to Kalyan Kale, a former Congress leader from Solapur defecting to BJP recently is a classic example. Kale’s Sahakar Shiromani Vasantrao Kale Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (SSVKSSL) was given a loan of Rs 75 crore even as it runs into losses. The government also gave Rs 85 crore to Bhima Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Takli Sikander (BSSKL) which is being controlled by Dhananjay Mahadik even as it has a negative net worth of Rs 30 crore.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 18:42 IST

top news
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
3 terror camps destroyed in PoK, 6-10 Pak soldiers killed: Army chief Rawat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Then a jail reminder
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Nokia 7.2 review: Is it the best under Rs 20,000 phone in India?
Nokia 7.2 review: Is it the best under Rs 20,000 phone in India?
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities