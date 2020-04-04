Covid-19: 3 Chhattisgarh residents with Markaz link positive in Mansa

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:05 IST

Three members of Tablighi Jamaat, including two women, who were staying at a mosque in Budhlada of Mansa district have tested positive for coronavirus.

Mansa deputy commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal said those tested positive are part of a group of 10 people from Chhattisgarh and all of them were in quarantine for some days. Six of 11 samples sent for testing have tested negative while results of two are still awaited, said Mansa senior medical officer Dr Ashok Kumar. The patients have been shifted to Mansa civil hospital’s isolation ward, he said.

The group had come to Budhlada on March 19 after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation.