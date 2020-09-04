Crowd management a challenge, we’ll need public support: DMRC chief Mangu Singh

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:47 IST

With the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) all set to resume train services after five-and-a-half-months, Mangu Singh, the managing director of India’s largest Metro network, spoke about the challenges in running the service even as Covid-19 cases rise, the preparations needed to ensure safety norms are followed, and the repercussions of the hiatus on the corporation’s finances, among other issues.

Edited excerpts:

What are the main challenges before DMRC in running its services during a pandemic?

The biggest challenge will be to ensure social distancing because our capacity will be reduced drastically. For instance, during peak hours, we used to carry about 360-400 people in one coach.Now we will be able to accommodate only 50 passengers in a coach. If more people come into the system, we will be facing the challenge of accommodating and managing the crowd.

Another challenge will be to keep the system hygienic at all times. Trains run in high frequency, and there is very little time for them to be disinfected and returned to service... Our aim is to push all our trains into service in order to ensure maximum frequency.

How will DMRC avoid crowding on trains and at stations?

We want to ensure that there is no peak in crowding; that there is an even flow. We want people to support us and plan journeys accordingly because this is the best way to utilise the system. And we will also be able to provide the best service.

To ensure social distancing on trains and at stations, we have a system in place by which the driver will get real-time information about the number of passengers on the train. This is done based on the total weight of passengers in a particular coach. We have the technology in place. This will allow him to skip stations if required until the number is balanced.

There is another system in place for crowd management. For example, if the train is full from the terminal station, and it is not possible to accommodate more passengers in the next few stations, then we will take the decision that the next train will not board passengers from the terminal station. By this, we will ensure that the capacity is maintained for the next stations. Once operations begin, the monitoring and management will be dynamic. All our officials will constantly keep a watch on this. We will depute one official per line to monitor operations from the control room.

Won’t not stopping a train only add to the crowding at a particular station?

The decision to not stop a train at a particular station will be a rare instance and this will be done in an extreme situation. If trains skip stations, it will unnecessarily cause inconvenience and crowding, but that will be the last resort.

Wearing masks is mandatory while commuting in the Metro. Will passengers without masks be penalised? Does the DMRC Act have any such provision?

We have requested the Delhi government to authorise us to issue fines under the Disaster Management Act (DMA). However, it appears that there is some difficulty in that as of now. Even if that authority is not granted, we are confident that a situation of penalising people will not arise. The only problem will be that a passenger enters wearing a mask but removes it afterwards. As for taking action, we have the authority that if anyone defies the norms, then we can ask them to leave the station; that will be a deterrence. We can also file an FIR against them or take action under the Operations and Maintenance Act (2002) of the Delhi Metro.

In March, DMRC had registered nearly six million passenger journeys in a day. What is the kind of ridership you are expecting when services resume?

Our estimate is that once our system opens up, we will be operating with 30% of our original (pre-Covid) ridership of 2.7 million. This means we will be carrying 800,000 to 900,000 passengers. Our passenger journeys (line utilisation) will be reduced from six million to two million.

But during Covid, we are not making any effort to bring more people or increase the ridership. Rather, our effort is to discourage people from undertaking unnecessary journeys. People should make only essential journeys. Once the pandemic is over, people will come back.

Covid-19 cases are on a rise in Delhi. Do you think this was a good time to resume operations?

This aspect of decision-making is not of DMRC. We are not experts on it. The people concerned have taken this decision. They had decided not to operate Metro for five-and-a-half months. We don’t’ have anything to comment on it.

Transport experts say that the low frequency of trains (proposed wait time is 5-7 mins) will prove to be counterproductive and result in crowding at stations.

Our effort is to use all the trains to provide maximum frequency. We will run the operations more or less on the frequency that used to be there earlier. There will be only a slight reduction due to the increase in dwell time at stations to allow passengers to board/de-board the train.

How will you address the concerns of air circulation inside trains and in underground stations?

We have prepared a detailed plan for the air conditioning system in the trains and inside stations. From 4.30am to 8.30am, we will have to operate on 100% open mode, where fresh air will be infused into the system for thorough ventilation. From 8.30am to 10.30am, we will have fresh air ventilation along with water cooler chillers. During the day, the air circulation will be reduced a little. This might cause the temperature inside the trains to be higher than usual, and it might create some discomfort to passengers, but it’s the safest mode.

Technical glitches were a problem for many lines even before the lockdown. With the system shut for over five months, are we likely to face an increase in technical glitches in the system once it is revived after such a long gap?

We have anticipated this problem. The complete shutdown of the system even for 2-3 weeks can lead to technical glitches. Apart from this, there are also chances of theft of crucial items such as cables. So, we decided to keep the system operational. We used to run two trips each in the morning and evening. That way our system is fully functional.

The lines will be opened in a phased manner. What factors were considered to arrive at this decision?

There is no particular reason for opening the Yellow Line first or the Airport Express Line last. We were asked to open the network in a phased manner and we thought since the Yellow Line covers more area, we could open that first. Anyway, within five days, all the lines will be opened.

How many additional people has DMRC deployed just to ensure enforcement of new rules drafted for this pandemic?

Our requirement for manpower has reduced in several departments such as at token vending counters. So we have re-planned the deployment of staff. We will be able to manage with the present strength. In addition, we have asked the Delhi government to provide some civil defence volunteers. Hopefully, they will provide 1,000 of these.

What is the financial loss incurred by DMRC due to its services being shut due to pandemic? Will it be cost-effective to run services at such low capacity?

We have incurred a loss of close to Rs 1,500 crore on passenger revenue in the last five-and-a-half-months, which is about Rs 10 crore per day on an average. How much the total loss would be by the end of this financial year, we can’t make that assessment yet. It will be done once the train services resume. But we are confident that people will come back once the pandemic is over, as there is no alternative to Metro in public transport.

There will be more losses if we don’t run the services. We have to pay salaries to our employees, electricity charges, etc. Once we resume services, the loss will reduce.

Is DMRC reworking the revenue model to meet the operational losses?

As for re-modelling our revenue model, we have hardly anything (option). The fare structure is not in our hand; it is done by the fare fixation committee. We will approach the government to bail us out and help us if needed.

Covid had slowed down the pace of infrastructure projects due to the shortage of labour. Will the pandemic have an impact on the overall deadline of Phase-4, which is already delayed by three years?

No, it will not impact the ongoing construction. The revenue problem is only for the operational cost. There is absolutely no problem for lines in phase 4, which are already sanctioned. But yes, the other three lines (Rithala-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar Saket corridors), which have not been sanctioned so far, will probably get slightly delayed because there is a guideline from the Centre that no new project will be planned for one year.