Uttarakhand locals perform yoga on garbage heaps, protest against trenching ground

In one of the biggest trenching grounds in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon, locals performed yoga on garbage heaps in Haldwani to mark their protest, HT has learnt.

Locals in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani in Nainital district protested against the trenching ground in their vicinity by performing yoga on garbage heaps on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday. They alleged that the construction of the trenching ground has made it difficult for people to live in the area due to continuous foul smell and smoke emanating from the massive ground.

Sartaj Alam, social worker and resident of Banbhulpura said, “Haldwani Kathgodam municipal corporation has made a trenching ground on the forest land adjacent to Indira Nagar in Gaulapar area of Haldwani. About 10,000 to 12,000 people live in Indira Nagar near it. Due to the construction of the trenching ground here, it has become difficult for the residents of Indira Nagar”.

He said the ground gets littered every day due to which poisonous gases are released which causes problems for the elderly, pregnant women, children and those who are sick. At the same time, healthy people are also getting affected with smoke coming out of the trenching ground as it often catches fire,” he alleged.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of Swachh Bharat but the government machinery here makes a trenching ground in the area adjacent to the residential population. Earlier, there was a green forest here where children used to play and people used to come for a walk. But since the trenching ground has been built, it is difficult for people even to walk near it,” Alam said.

According to municipal officials, over 120 metric tons of garbage is thrown every day in the trenching ground from nearby towns like Nainital, Bhowali, Bhimtal, among others.

Locals said in July 2018, Uttarakhand high court ordered the state government to set up a waste treatment plant in nine months but the government has not yet set up the same on the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from this, due to the trenching ground on the banks of the river, pollution control rules are also being flouted.

“We demand that this trenching ground should be moved elsewhere. Until this trenching ground is not moved, such protests will continue,” he added.

In April, locals staged a protest against fire breaking out at the Haldwani trenching ground, expressing their serious concern about the impact of the same on the health of the residents.

Uvais Raza, the coordinator of Banbhulpura Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, said they protested last year also for shifting of the trenching ground from the area. “But the government allotted land here for the trenching ground. People here are having difficulty in breathing due to the smoke emanating from the burning garbage,” he said.