Delhi govt school teacher shot at by bike-borne men

delhi

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:58 IST

A 50-year-old government school teacher was shot at allegedly by two masked bike-borne men while he was playing cards with his neighbours outside his home in outer Delhi’s Majra Dabas on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the bullet grazed the school teacher, Mahavir Singh’s armpit and pierced his shoulder. The incident triggered panic in the neighbourhood. Singh was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was given medical attention. His is out of danger.

Police are probing the motive behind the attack even as the teacher said he did not have any personal or property dispute with anybody. They are also looking if it was a case of mistaken identity.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Misra said a case of attempt to murder was registered at the Kanjhawala police station and investigations are underway.

“We spoke to the teacher and verified his background. But nothing substantial turned up. We suspect the target of the attackers was somebody else and the bullet they fired hit Singh,” said DCP Misra.

Singh, a teacher at a Sarvodaya Vidalaya in Kanjhawala, lives with his family at Majra Dabas in Kanjhawala. Since Sunday was a holiday, Singh was playing cards with his neighbours. Around 4.30 pm, two masked men arrived on a bike and fired a bullet, which pierced Singh’s shoulder. By the time, the neighbours and Singh’s family could understand anything, the attackers sped away, the police said.

“We identified the suspects. Raids are on to nab them. Prime facie, it appears the prime suspect was known to one of the men who was playing cards with Singh. The exact motive behind the attack can be ascertained only when we nab the suspects and grill them,” added DCP Misra.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 20:14 IST