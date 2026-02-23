14, including cops and firefighters, suffer burns in Delhi fire due to cylinder burst

New Delhi The fire started in the basement due to a short circuit, firefighters said. (ANI Video Grab)

At least 14 persons, including firefighters and policemen, suffered burn injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded during firefighting operations at a four-storey residential building in northwest Delhi’s Majlis Park on Sunday morning. The fire, which was initially reported around 9am, was brought under control by 10.25am, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that the fire spread up to the second floor. When the responders entered the building, the burst sent them sprawling, damaging glass windows and doors, and causing at least three firefighters 30% burn injuries. Residents said that the situation turned chaotic as officers who had turned up to help suddenly needed medical attention.

Anish Sharma, who lives in an adjacent building and was among those to respond to the fire, told HT, “I was having tea when I heard the screams. I was scared that many people would be stuck and was helping throw water. When the fire brigade came, I was the holding the pipe. Nobody expected the blast. It was like a fireball. I ran towards my house. My wife wrapped me in a blanket and I was saved. I saw a constable running outside with his uniform and face on fire.”

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said the fire broke out on the ground-floor parking of the building due to a short circuit.

Residents said that following the blast, they started running for cover, but it was too late. Many suffered injuries to their faces, hair, hands and back, and police personnel started running out of the building with their clothes on fire. Residents helped transport over 15 people in cars to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

DFS firefighters Suresh Bahal, 57, Ved Prakash, 50, and Sita Ram, 29, suffered more than 30% burn injuries because of the cylinder blast; police sub-inspector Prem Pal, 54, ASI Sandeep, 49, and constable Rahul, 31, from the Adarsh Nagar police station suffered 10-15% burn injuries.

Some residents who were helping with the firefighting operations were also injured. They were identified as Vishal Raj, 40, Rajesh Narayan, 39, Jagdeep Singh, 54, Sher Khan, 32, Deepak Goyal, 40, Rahul Raj, 43, Pankaj Aggarwal, 52, and Pooran Chand, 50.

DFS officers said that from the BJRM Hospital, those with severe injuries were shifted to a private hospital and then to the Safdarjung Hospital.

Police said the owner of the four-storey house, Deepak Goyal, his mother, younger brother, wife and children lived on the first two floors and tenants on the others.

Pankaj Aggarwal, a neighbour who suffered injuries, said, “There were a lot of cars outside the house and DFS was facing difficulties. I was helping clear the vehicles when the blast occurred. I wasn’t even in the house but my hair caught fire and now, my entire back has burn injuries. Many women, who were at a temple, also suffered minor injuries because of glass shards flying. It was dark inside. The policemen had already removed 5-6 cylinders. They were very prompt but a cylinder on the first floor blasted in front of them.”

Yogesh, a son of injured resident Jagdeep Singh, said his father was returning from the temple when the blast occurred. “We had no idea my father was there. I heard loud screams and woke up. My father was lying injured on the street. People were screaming and crying. We were all very scared. We rushed from one hospital to another and finally got him admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. He’s safe now but his face is damaged.”

Sachin, son of lead fireman Suresh Bahal, said, “It has been 30 years since my father has been in the fire department. He has never been injured until today. My mom was very sacred but he said this is what he lives for...he loves saving lives and loves his duty...”

Rajesh Bahal, Suresh’s brother and a Haryana police constable, said, “My brother has more than 30% burn injuries. He’s stable now but will need treatment for sometime. All our children have their own businesses and we all live in a joint family in Gannaur. We don’t need to do this. But the service is how we earned everything.”

Fire officer Ved Prakash was visited by his 70-year-old uncle Jile Singh. He said, “Prakash’s wife and kids live in Sonepat. So, it will take them some time to reach. I got a call in the afternoon from DFS about his injury. I was very scared. Prakash is the breadwinner of the family. He has never been injured like this. We are all just praying for his good health.”