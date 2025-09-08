14-yr-old swept away by Yamuna in Delhi, second drowning death

New Delhi Police said the friends told them that the deceased was trying to walk near the bank when the incident took place. (Representative photo)

A 14-year-old boy drowned in floodwater while playing with his friends near Shastri Park in northeast Delhi on Friday, the police said on Sunday, marking the second case of drowning in north-east Delhi this week.

Police said the boy and his friends went out to play on Friday evening. They were fishing, when the boy slipped, fell into the water and was carried away by the current. NDRF teams started operations and found the boy within hours. He was taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said police.

The body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for a post-mortem examination and then handed over to the family.

Police said the friends told them that the deceased was trying to walk near the bank when the incident took place.

On the same day, a 45-year-old man’s body was recovered near the Yamuna bank after he went in the floodwater to save his cows in Garhi Mendu village.