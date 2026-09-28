2 bikers killed in hit-and-run in Central Delhi; driver on run

Two men in their early twenties were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Indira Gandhi Stadium in central Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said on Sunday. Police said crime and forensics teams were alerted to inspect the scene, and they seized the motorcycle as part of the investigation. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

Police identified the deceased as Mohit Kumar, 22, and Shubham Sharma, 23, both residents of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said a case was registered under rash driving and causing death by negligence at IP Estate police station and a probe is underway.

A police officer familiar with the matter said the incident took place on MG Road, under the Salimgarh Flyover, near Gate No. 16 of the IG stadium. “We received a PCR call about a fatal road accident. A team from IP Estate police station reached the spot and found two men lying on the road in unconscious condition,” the officer said. The two were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital but declared dead on arrival.

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Police found a motorcycle at the accident spot. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the two men had met with an accident involving an unidentified vehicle that allegedly fled the spot after the collision.

Police said crime and forensics teams were alerted to inspect the scene, and they seized the motorcycle as part of the investigation.

“It was found that the two men were residing in Noida and working at a construction company. They had gone to Sonipat for some work and were returning,” the officer said.

Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage from the stretch to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and trace its driver. Police are also trying to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

A postmortem was conducted, and the bodies were handed over to the families, they added.