2 bikers killed in hit-and-run in Central Delhi; driver on run
The victims, identified as Mohit Kumar and Shubham Sharma, were hit by an unidentified vehicle, prompting police inquiry.
Two men in their early twenties were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle near the Indira Gandhi Stadium in central Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, police said on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as Mohit Kumar, 22, and Shubham Sharma, 23, both residents of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said a case was registered under rash driving and causing death by negligence at IP Estate police station and a probe is underway.
A police officer familiar with the matter said the incident took place on MG Road, under the Salimgarh Flyover, near Gate No. 16 of the IG stadium. “We received a PCR call about a fatal road accident. A team from IP Estate police station reached the spot and found two men lying on the road in unconscious condition,” the officer said. The two were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital but declared dead on arrival.
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Police found a motorcycle at the accident spot. Police said preliminary investigation indicated that the two men had met with an accident involving an unidentified vehicle that allegedly fled the spot after the collision.
Police said crime and forensics teams were alerted to inspect the scene, and they seized the motorcycle as part of the investigation.
“It was found that the two men were residing in Noida and working at a construction company. They had gone to Sonipat for some work and were returning,” the officer said.
Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage from the stretch to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and trace its driver. Police are also trying to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths.
A postmortem was conducted, and the bodies were handed over to the families, they added.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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