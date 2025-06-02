Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2 boys killed in godown explosion in northeast Delhi; 1 boy, man still critical

ByHemani Bhandari
Jun 02, 2025 05:52 AM IST

The godown was used to store, repair and resell old CNG cylinders and was illegal since it was inside a residential building

A pair of siblings, aged four and seven, died early Sunday morning after being critically injured in a CNG cylinder explosion at a godown in Sunder Nagri, northeast Delhi on Saturday evening, police said. The victims’ nine-year-old brother, and a 25-year-old godown worker, are still undergoing treatment in a hospital and are said to be critical, police added.

The locality with the building where the ground floor was used as a godown in Sunder Nagri on Saturday. (PTI)
The locality with the building where the ground floor was used as a godown in Sunder Nagri on Saturday. (PTI)

The godown was used to store, repair and resell old CNG cylinders and was illegal since it was inside a residential building, police said. The explosion occurred at 4.30 pm, police said.

“The cylinder exploded during repairs, and the force blew open the godown’s iron gate which then fell on three siblings, aged four, seven and nine, who were playing outside the godown. The explosion impact also gave two of the boys 85% and 90% burns. A godown worker, identified as Mohammad Arshad, a resident of Sunder Nagri, also suffered injuries. Locals called us and when we arrived, we learned that the injured had been admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden. The two boys who suffered burns succumbed to their injuries today,” said an investigator.

The boys were identified as Raja, 4, Sakib, 7, and Abbas, 9, said Delhi Fire Service officials. Their parents work as tailors in Nand Nagri, police said.

Police said that crime and forensic teams examined the scene to ascertain the cause of the blast and assess the extent of damage.

“The building consists of a ground floor and three upper floors. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The shop on the ground floor was illegally storing CNG cylinders in a residential building. Such practices are extremely dangerous,” said Atul Garg, director, DFS.

“Preliminary findings suggest negligence in handling inflammable material. We have already initiated legal proceedings against the godown owner,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra, adding that a case under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire), 125A(negligent conduct), 326G (mischief by explosive substance) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Nand Nagar police station.

When asked about the establishment being illegal, the municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 2 boys killed in godown explosion in northeast Delhi; 1 boy, man still critical
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On