2 held for selling drugs on Delhi University’s north campus

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman for the possession of 1kg of hash worth ₹1 crore, adding that the couple ois famous for selling drugs on Delhi University’s north campus.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rohit Meena identified the duo as Shubham Malhotra alias Sunny, a resident of Mahipalpur, and Kirti, a resident of Vijay Nagar.

Police said that a team was working on an intelligence input that someone was supplying hash, commonly known as charas, in Delhi University.

On July 12, they were informed that Shubham was supplying the drug after procuring it from Malana, Himachal Pradesh, and was, at the time, in Malana to acquire it.

“The information was checked and shared with senior officers. A team was constituted to intercept the consignment and a trap was laid at Singhu border. At 6.40am, an informer identified the car but we could not stop it, because it was speeding and it was raining heavily. Another team started chasing the suspected vehicle. The duo was intercepted and apprehended at Old Gupta Colony Chowk, after a chase of 45 minutes around 7.15am,” a police officer said.

Police said while searching the car, they found a packet containing over 1kg of hash from the dashboard of the car, concealed behind the music system. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the two were arrested.

During interrogation, Shubham told police he is from Delhi. He tried to pursue modelling as a career, but was not very successful. “Meanwhile, due to bad company, he started smoking charas in 2016. Soon, he got addicted to it and to cover his expenses, he started selling it to his friends. After seeing the margins of this trade, he started procuring more charas from Kasol and Malana in Himachal Pradesh,” Meena said, adding that he gradually became well-known for being able to acquire the drug and sell it in north Delhi. He also introduced Kirti, a graduate,to drug peddling, for his assistance, police said.

Police said that Shubham often used her as a shield. “She would carry a pillow like a baby in her lap, while travelling with contraband, to evade police at check posts. They were supplying hash in the university area to youngsters,” the DCP said.