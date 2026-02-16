2 medical store owners held in drug supply racket in Delhi

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police has busted an illegal medicine supply racket after arresting two medical store owners allegedly involved in illegal stocking and supply of restricted pharmaceutical drugs, including Tramadol Capsules and Codeine cough syrup, officials said on Sunday. Restricted medicines were supplied by the accused without proper requisition and without maintaining legitimate financial records.

Police identified the duo as Vinay Malhotra, 47, owner of Shivam Medicos in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, and Chandan Bansal, 40, owner of Aggarwal Mediplus in Raghubir Nagar.

Official said 3,360 Tramadol capsules, weighing around two kilogrammes, and 84 bottles of Codeine Phosphate Syrup of 100 millilitre each were seized in September last year.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that on September 22, 2025 the ANTF team was present near Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depot in outer Delhi’s Peeragarhi for intelligence collection about active drug suppliers.

The team received information that Malhotra was allegedly involved in illegal supply of Tramadol capsules (a moderate to severe pain relief medicine), and had stocked a large quantity of such medicines at his shop, he said.

“The team along with a drug inspector raided Malhotra’s medical store (in September) and seized 3,360 Tramadol capsules and 84 bottles of Codeine Phosphate syrup after its owner failed to produce any valid bills, prescriptions, or satisfactory explanation regarding possession of the controlled substances. A case was registered and Malhotra was arrested after the raid. He disclosed that the seized drugs were procured from one Bansal,” said DCP Yadav.

Further probe revealed that Bansal was involved in the illegal drug supply chain. It was found that restricted medicines were supplied by him without proper requisition and without maintaining legitimate financial records, the police said.