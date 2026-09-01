Two women, aged 26 and 28, who were allegedly trafficked to Delhi from West Bengal on the pretext of employment and forced into prostitution, were rescued from an alleged GB Road brothel last week, police said on Monday. Three women allegedly involved in trafficking and forcing women into prostitution at the brothel have also been arrested. 2 women trafficked from Bengal, forced into prostitution at GB Road brothel rescued; 3 arrested

The arrested women, aged 55, 58, and 29, are all caretakers at the alleged brothel, from where the two victims were rescued on Wednesday (August 26). The owner, a woman, is absconding, police said.

Police are also trying to trace the eight-year-old son of the 28-year-old rescued woman, who was allegedly taken away by the syndicate to threaten her, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

All five women — the three arrested and two rescued — are originally from West Bengal, suggesting the racket was primarily active in trapping women in the state, luring them to Delhi on various pretexts and selling them to brothels on GB Road, where they were allegedly forced into prostitution, said a police officer aware of the matter.

On August 26, DCP Singh said, a 60-year-old woman approached the women police post at Kamla Market and reported that her 26-year-old daughter, a mother of three, had been missing from West Bengal since May 2. The woman contacted her mother on August 25 and sought help, telling her that she was confined at Kotha No. 58 on GB Road.

“Accordingly, the brothel was raided on August 26 and the victim was rescued. She told personnel that on May 2, she was at a railway station in West Bengal when a man named Kalu, aged around 30, allegedly lured her to Delhi on the pretext of arranging employment. He allegedly took her mobile phone and later sold her to the 55-year-old caretaker of brothel number 58,” said DCP Singh.

The caretaker woman allegedly kept the victim at her residence for about a month before taking her to the brothel, where she was allegedly handed over to its owner woman, who forced her into prostitution, the DCP said. The money earned by the victim was allegedly retained by the owner and another woman caretaker.

During the raid, police also rescued a second woman, aged 28, from the brothel.

The woman told police that around two years ago, following a quarrel with her husband and mother-in-law in West Bengal, she left home with her eight-year-old son. While travelling towards Sealdah railway station, an unidentified woman allegedly gained her confidence by offering food and drinks to her son before taking them to her house on the pretext of helping them.

The woman and her son were subsequently brought to Delhi and taken to the 55-year-old caretaker’s residence by the unidentified woman. She then took them to the brothel, said the DCP.

“The 28-year-old victim was initially asked to do sweeping and mopping work but was later forced into prostitution. She alleged that her son was taken to a hostel by another caretaker. She was threatened that her son would be killed if she refused to comply. They allowed her to meet him only once every three-four months. The money earned by her was allegedly retained by the two women at the kotha,” said Singh.

Both women were medically examined at Lok Nayak Hospital and provided counselling. Their statements were also recorded.

Two separate cases were subsequently registered at Kamla Market police station under sections 137 (kidnapping), 143 (trafficking of a person), 144 (exploitation of a trafficked person), 64 (rape), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Sections 3, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act were also added to the FIRs for keeping a brothel or allowing premises to be used as a brothel, procuring, inducing or taking a woman or girl for prostitution, and detaining a woman or girl in premises where prostitution is carried out, the DCP said.

“While the two women were arrested in the case relating to the 26-year-old victim, the two along with the third caretaker were arrested in the other victim’s case. We also recovered ₹55,000 cash and other incriminating evidence from the brothel,” he added.