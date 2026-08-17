Bus hits two-wheeler in Delhi's Najafgarh, 22-year-old killed, another injured

A 22-year-old man was killed and another injured in a hit-and-run after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus near Dichaon bus depot in Jai Vihar, Najafgarh, late on Saturday evening, police said. Police said that when the team reached the spot, while Sonu was dead, Sonta was alive and was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment. (Representational/ANI)

The victim was identified as Sonu, a resident of Uttam Nagar. 24-year-old Sonta, a resident of Mohan Garden, who was riding pillion was injured in the accident and shifted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot and is yet to be apprehended, police said.

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Forensic team and cops arrive Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kushalpal Singh said, “The bus involved in the accident was a DTC vehicle.” DTC did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the incident. According to police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at 6.16pm on Saturday.

Police said that when the team reached the spot, while Sonu was dead, Sonta was alive and was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment. A scooty bearing Delhi registration number was also found at the spot. Police said that both the victims work at a private firm.

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A forensic team was subsequently called to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence, police said.

A case under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station. Police are examining CCTV footage to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident and are also trying to ascertain whether any other vehicle was involved.