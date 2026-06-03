26-yr-old man stabbed to death in Bhagat Singh Colony

A 26-year-old man was found stabbed to death in Bhagat Singh Colony near New Usmanpur in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, police said. Police identified the deceased as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Brahmpuri in northeast Delhi (Shutterstock)

Police identified the deceased as Lalit Kumar, a resident of Brahmpuri in northeast Delhi. Police said that initial investigation revealed that Lalit’s friend was upset with him as he was friendly with his wife.A murder case has been registered at the Usmanpur police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northeast) Rahool Alwal said that on Tuesday morning, information about a stabbing incident at Bhagat Singh Colony was received. “A police team reached there and found a man lying unconscious on the ground with stab wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead,” said DCP Alwal.

Lalit’s family told police that he received a phone call and left home on Monday evening. Later, someone called Lalit’s brother, Himanshu, and informed him that he was murdered and his body was lying in a lane, said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“The caller appeared drunk, so Himanshu did not believe him. However, in the morning someone known to the family informed them about Lalit’s body. The family suspects that the caller was Lalit’s friend who did not like him talking to his estranged wife,” the officer said.

“We have received some information about the suspect. Multiple teams are conducting raids to nab the accused,” added Alwal.

Lalit, who used to rent tables to street vendors at weekly markets, is survived by his parents and four siblings.