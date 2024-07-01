3 murders in 3 hours on Sunday of horrors in Delhi

Three men were stabbed to death in separate incidents in northwest, outer, and east Delhi within three hours of each other on Sunday, police said on Monday. While two of the deceased men have been identified, the third remains unidentified. Suspects have been arrested in one case but remain at large in the second case, police said. In the case of the unidentified deceased, no suspect has been identified. The murders happened at Shahdara in east Delhi, Shakurpur in northwest Delhi, Shahabad Dairy in outer Delhi.

In the first case, a man was stabbed to death near the Nathu Colony flyover close to the railway tracks in Mansarovar Park, Shahdara in east Delhi. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said that information about the murder was received at 8.15pm. A police team arrived on the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Since the victim was unidentified, his body was shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for identification. A case of murder was registered and investigations are underway, the DCP said.

“Prime facie, it did not appear to be a case of murder for robbery as ₹3,000 was found in the pocket of the dead man, who was in his 30s,” said an investigator.

In the second case, a man was assaulted with an iron rod and stabbed to death with a pair of scissors in front of his father and brother allegedly by his neighbours, who run a grocery shop, in Shakurpur in northwest Delhi. The murder was the fallout of an argument over not buying food items from the shop, police said. The deceased, in his late 30s, was identified as Vikram Kumar alias Rinku. The suspects, identified as Lokesh Gupta and his two sons, Priyansh Gupta and Harsh Gupta, were arrested and booked for murder, police said. The first information report (FIR) in the case was registered at the Netaji Subhash Place police station, police said.

According to police, the deceased man was a regular customer of Gupta’s grocery shop until a month ago, when his family stopped shopping there due to a dispute between them. Gupta and Vikram had an argument over the issue on Saturday, police said. On Sunday at 10pm, Vikram’s brother Mahesh Kumar and Gupta had another argument, which turned violent, police said. Gupta was joined by his sons and Mahesh was joined by his father, Ramji Lal, and Vikram, police said. Gupta and his sons attacked Vikram’s head with an iron rod and stabbed him in the neck with a pair of scissors, killing him on the spot, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena.

In the third case that was reported to police at 10.30pm from Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital, a 28-year-old man, identified as Sunny Singh, was stabbed to death by a man named Ajay Modi, in Shahabad Dairy in outer Delhi. The deceased suffered two stab wounds in his waist and thigh. Modi is on the run and the police are looking for him, said DCP (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh.