43-year-old Afghan national held with heroin in Lajpat Nagar

The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police said that it has arrested a 43-year-old Afghan national, who is a member of an international drug syndicate, and recovered half a kilo of heroin from his possession. The arrested foreigner, identified as Hasan Reza alias Haji Hamid, is a key link between members of the drug syndicate in Afghanistan and Delhi, ANTF officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Police said that the heroin was stuffed inside small capsules by drug peddlers in Afghanistan. Carriers swallow them before boarding flights to India. After landing in Delhi, the capsules are extracted and are accordingly supplied to the receivers. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Goel said that ANTF officials were carrying out operations against traffickers and suppliers of drugs in Delhi. In the first week of May, the team members received information that one Afghan national arrived in India with a consignment of heroin. It was learnt that the foreigner would visit a place near Sant Kanwar Ram Mandir in Lajpat Nagar to deliver the contraband to one of his receivers on May 7.

“A trap was laid and Hasan Reza was caught. He was carrying a packet of juice. When the packet was checked, there was no juice but some long capsules were found. The person was taken into custody for questioning. When the capsules were opened, heroin was found inside them. The total weight of the contraband was 512 grams, the value of which is around ₹1 crore in the international market,” said an ANTF officer.

DCP Goel said that Reza revealed that the heroin was stuffed inside small capsules by drug peddlers in Afghanistan. Thereafter, carriers like him swallow the capsules before boarding flights to India. After landing in Delhi, the capsules are extracted and are accordingly supplied to the receivers.

An ANTF officer on condition of anonymity said that after collecting details about the members of the syndicate in Delhi and National Capital Region, multiple raids were conducted for over two months to nab more suspects and recover more narcotic substances. “However, none of them could be arrested. It seems they got a hint of Reza’s arrest and went underground,” added the officer.