New Delhi: A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his roommate following an altercation at their rented house in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh last Friday, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect was drunk and slept in the room with the body after the murder. (Representational image)

According to police, the suspect was drunk and slept in the room with the body after the murder.

Police identified the suspect as Ranjit Ram, a native of UP’s Balrampur, and the deceased as 46-year-old Dadan, who hailed from UP’s Amethi and worked at a scrap warehouse in Delhi. Police said the duo had been living at Ajay Park in Naya Bazar, Najafgarh, for the past five months.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said that around 1pm on August 28, the Najafgarh police station was informed by a caller named Ramesh, 23, that his uncle was found dead with injuries.

During the enquiry, it was learnt that on Friday night, Dadan and Ranjit were drinking alcohol when an altercation broke out between them over an unknown dispute. The altercation soon turned violent and Ranjit allegedly assaulted Dadan, causing him to fall headfirst onto the concrete floor, which resulted in his death.

“After the fight, Ranjit slept in the room with Dadan’s body. The next morning, Ranjit realised the situation and informed the victim’s family. Dadan’s nephew, Ramesh, arrived at the scene and called the police,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.