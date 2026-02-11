49-yr-old man found dead in Vasant Kunj house, police suspect suicide

A 49-year-old property dealer was found dead inside his house in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Monday evening, police said, adding that the incident is being probed as suicide and no foul play has been found. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that they received information about the incident at 6.19pm at Vasant Kunj South police station after which the staff rushed to E Block in Vasant Kunj. “The house was found locked from inside. The team broke open the door with assistance from PCR personnel and the Delhi Fire Service,” an investigator said.

A senior police officer said the 49-year-old man’s body was partially decomposed.

The crime team inspected the spot before sending the body to Safdarjung Hospital. After identification, police recorded statements from family members and neighbours.

Police said preliminary inquiry revealed the deceased was living alone and separately from his family. He worked as a property dealer. Police said initial statements raised no suspicion regarding the death.

Police said that while he was separated from his wife, she came to check on him. When the man didn’t respond, she called the police.

“Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are underway,” the officer added.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause and time of death.