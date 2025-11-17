Search
Mon, Nov 17, 2025
5 held for stabbing 23-year-old to death in Govindpuri over ‘personal rivalry’

ByKarn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
Published on: Nov 17, 2025 04:26 am IST

Investigators scanned CCTV footage around the spot and found that at least five people were involved. They were identified through footage, technical surveillance and human intelligence

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had arrested five men for allegedly stabbing to death a 23-year-old man at Pravasi Ekta Camp in south Delhi’s Govindpuri on Friday, claiming the attack stemmed from the victim’s alleged infatuation with the girlfriend of one of the accused. Police said they recovered the knife used in the crime, the clothes worn by the assailants and a scooter belonging to one of them.

A murder case was registered (File photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the Govindpuri police station received a call at 9.52pm on Friday reporting a stabbing incident in which a person was found bleeding profusely on the ground. A police team arrived and learnt the injured had already been taken to AIIMS Trauma Center by a patrol van. The attending doctor declared him brought dead. He was identified as Roshan Kumar, a 23-year-old resident of Indira Kalyan Camp in Okhla Phase-1. A murder case was registered and investigation began.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage around the spot and found that at least five people were involved. They were identified through footage, technical surveillance and human intelligence, leading to the arrest of Prince Verma, 20, and Aman Verma, 19. Their interrogation led to the arrests of Neeraj, 18, Angad, 18, and Ashish, 19, all residents of Navjeevan Camp in Govindpuri, the DCP said.

“Interrogation of the arrested men revealed that Prince wanted to teach a lesson to Roshan as he was enamoured with the girlfriend of Prince. So, Prince alongwith his accomplices murdered him brutally,” Tiwari added.

.

News / Cities / Delhi / 5 held for stabbing 23-year-old to death in Govindpuri over ‘personal rivalry’
