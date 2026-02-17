The body of a 55-year-old woman with a severe head injury and cut marks on her hands was found in her house at Amar Colony in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar on Sunday, police said. 55-yr-old woman found dead in NE Delhi residence

According to officials, a case of murder was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station and investigators are probing whether the incident stemmed from robbery, personal enmity, or property disputes.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra said that on Sunday morning, the police station received information about a woman lying injured inside her house. “A police team went to the spot and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital, where the attending doctors declared her dead. She was identified as Vimla Devi. Her body was sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur for autopsy,” the DCP said.

“Initial probe and spot inspection suggested that the woman was killed by someone known to her as there were no signs of a forced entry to the house. The woman was alone in the house as her husband, Mahabir, had gone out of Delhi for some work. The couple’s two sons live separately with their respective families. Multiple teams are working on the case,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sandeep Lamba.