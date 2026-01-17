8, including 5 juveniles, held for stabbing to death 21-year-old in southeast Delhi

New Delhi Police said a meeting between two groups of boys turned violent. (Representative photo)

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death and his two friends were injured in an attack by some acquaintances over a dispute, in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur, on Thursday night, police said. One of the accused was reportedly harassing the victims on social media, they said, adding that five juveniles were apprehended and three men were arrested on Friday.

Police said that, as per the information they received at 11.18pm, a group of seven to eight boys was seen attacking another group. The victims, Krishna Sahu, 21, was stabbed over half a dozen times, in his chest, shoulder, and back, they said.

A senior police officer said, “We reached the spot immediately after the call and found that one of the suspects, Deepak Kumar, 22, had been harassing one Prince on social media. The two groups met on Dharamshala Road around 11pm but a verbal altercation broke out during the meeting which quickly escalated into a physical assault, where the suspects used knives to attack the victims before fleeing the spot.”

Sahu and two other injured persons, Sunny Singh, 21, and Prince, 19, were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Sahu was declared dead.

Police said that, as per the version of events, Krishna and Sunny were trying to defend Prince when they were stabbed with sharp weapons.

During the investigation, police said multiple CCTVs were checked, and the accused Deepak, was held along with a 17-year-old boy from Meethapur.

The officer said, “Within hours, all accused had been identified. With the help of the two apprehended, we traced others. Their associates Ashish Kumar, 24, and Neeraj Kumar, 20, were held. While Deepak was the main conspirator as he had issued with Prince, Ashish was seen with the weapon and Neeraj helped the group hide after the crime. All five minors, caught from nearby colonies, were involved in the assault. We caught all of them with weapons used in crime. We also found the clothes they wore during the incident and were captured in CCTV. Two bikes have been seized.”